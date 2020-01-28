Developing SAP Conversational AI Chatbots

Step 1: Run a successful chatbot project



Step 2: Train and build

Build your first FAQ chatbot (tutorial – 10 min)

Using SAP Conversational AI, build a chatbot designed to help users find answers to questions, based on a set of questions and answers uploaded in a CSV file.





Create chatbot for customers of shipping company (tutorial – 1 hour)

Create a chatbot with SAP Conversational AI that lets customers of a shipping company track packages and ask for shipping prices. Create more advanced intents and add a webhook to retrieve data into the conversation.





Connect your SAP Conversational AI chatbot to external services (tutorial – 35 min)

Learn how to call APIs and webhooks from within your SAP Conversational AI chatbot, and then build your own chatbot webhook with Python and deploy it to SAP Cloud Platform.





Use scripting to design a chatbot message from an API response (tutorial – 30 min)

Create an SAP Conversational AI chatbot for customer orders by calling an API and using scripting to create a custom message from the response.





Build and leverage Skybuffer's community open source content (blog series)

Learn how to leverage and customize pre-built chatbots from an SAP Partner to improve your customer service, create multilingual FAQ scenarios, connect them to SAP backends, and more.







Step 3: Connect

Deploy your chatbot to various platforms (tutorial – 1 hour)

Deploy chatbots created with SAP Conversational AI to a website, Slack, Facebook, and Microsoft Teams.

Deploy your chatbot into an on-premise SAP Fiori launchpad with the SAP Conversational AI Web Client





Step 4: Monitor



Improve your chatbot accuracy by monitoring user activity (tutorial – 20min)

Use the analytics features in the Monitor tab to view how users chat with your SAP Conversational AI chatbot and adjust the way your chatbot responds accordingly.