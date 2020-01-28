Developing SAP Conversational AI Chatbots

|Code samples & API reference
|Code samples - Deploy a chatbot into your website and customize it.
API reference - Detailed information about our REST APIs available in SAP API Business Hub.
|Learning journey - The starting point to enrich your chatbot development skills.
Developer tutorials - Make your learning easier with tutorials divided into progression missions.
Start with an overview
How to Build Chatbots with SAP Conversational AI (Free MOOC)
This free online course on the openSAP platform will provide a solution overview and step-by-step tutorials by our experts on how to create a powerful chatbot from scratch, using the different capabilities of our platform.
Create Your First Chatbot with SAP Conversational AI (Tutorial – 25 min)
Get a taste of building chatbots with SAP Conversational AI by learning about intents, entities, and skills, and then building a simple chatbot to tell users a joke.
Improve your platform knowledge
Step 1: Run a successful chatbot project
- Integrate the horizontal coverage
- Design a perfect use case
- Launch your chatbot with Alpha, Beta, Ramp-up, and Production phases
Step 2: Train and build
Build your first FAQ chatbot (tutorial – 10 min)
Using SAP Conversational AI, build a chatbot designed to help users find answers to questions, based on a set of questions and answers uploaded in a CSV file.
Create chatbot for customers of shipping company (tutorial – 1 hour)
Create a chatbot with SAP Conversational AI that lets customers of a shipping company track packages and ask for shipping prices. Create more advanced intents and add a webhook to retrieve data into the conversation.
Connect your SAP Conversational AI chatbot to external services (tutorial – 35 min)
Learn how to call APIs and webhooks from within your SAP Conversational AI chatbot, and then build your own chatbot webhook with Python and deploy it to SAP Cloud Platform.
Use scripting to design a chatbot message from an API response (tutorial – 30 min)
Create an SAP Conversational AI chatbot for customer orders by calling an API and using scripting to create a custom message from the response.
Build and leverage Skybuffer's community open source content (blog series)
Learn how to leverage and customize pre-built chatbots from an SAP Partner to improve your customer service, create multilingual FAQ scenarios, connect them to SAP backends, and more.
Deploy your chatbot to various platforms (tutorial – 1 hour)
Deploy chatbots created with SAP Conversational AI to a website, Slack, Facebook, and Microsoft Teams.
Deploy your chatbot into an on-premise SAP Fiori launchpad with the SAP Conversational AI Web Client
Step 4: Monitor
Improve your chatbot accuracy by monitoring user activity (tutorial – 20min)
Use the analytics features in the Monitor tab to view how users chat with your SAP Conversational AI chatbot and adjust the way your chatbot responds accordingly.
Expand your chatbot building skills
Deliver an intelligent chatbot in no time with low code (video – 20 min)
Discover a new experience of chatbot building and drastically reduce your development costs with our low code features.
Improve your business operations by enabling an SAP Conversational AI chatbot (video – 120 min)
Discover through this interactive workshop how to build an enterprise chatbot with the SAP Conversational AI platform to cover many business operation’s needs, from customer’s demands to improving your employee experience in a heartbeat.
Improve patient experience using COVID-19 chatbot (tutorial)
Complete this mission to improve patient experience using the COVID-19 symptom checker chatbot.
Enabling the return-to-work initiative using SAP Business Technology Platform & Qualtrics (video – 16 min)
Build a chatbot to support queries from employees returning to work from lockdown.
Ready for more?
Develop your SAP Conversational AI skillset by browsing blogs published by chatbot builders.
Testing and integration
Manage your chatbot with versions and environments (Tutorial - 15min) - Create versions and environments for your SAP Conversational AI chatbot to make it easier to manage the development process.
Debug and monitor your chatbot (Tutorial - 30min) - Improve your SAP Conversational AI chatbot by using the debug tools (during design time) and using the monitoring tools to see how your users are talking with the chatbot (once the chatbot is deployed).
Commercial deployment
The Enterprise Edition is the paid version of SAP Conversational AI. It allows you to deploy your chatbots for commercial use, access premium features, manage and consume data from other tenants, and integrate chatbots with SAP and non-SAP products.
For more information, see the official guide.
To approximate pricing based on your needs, use the Estimator Tool.