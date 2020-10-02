SAP Conversational AI FAQ

Conversational AI is the next wave of customer and employee experience. Deloitte defines it as:

“A programmatic and intelligent (1) way of offering a conversational experience (2) to mimic conversations with real people, through digital and telecommunication technologies (3).”

(1) Informed by rich data sets

(2) Providing customers and employees with informal, engaging experiences that mirror everyday language

(3) Including software, websites, and other services used by people

Applications of conversational AI technology are multiple for businesses. Some examples include: