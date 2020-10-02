SAP Conversational AI FAQ

This page summarizes frequently asked questions around the topic of SAP Conversational AI. Its purpose is to be updated regularly based on the interests of chatbots enthusiasts and their interaction with the team within the communication channels and enablement activities.

What is conversational AI?

Conversational AI is the next wave of customer and employee experience. Deloitte defines it as:

“A programmatic and intelligent (1) way of offering a conversational experience (2) to mimic conversations with real people, through digital and telecommunication technologies (3).”

(1) Informed by rich data sets
(2) Providing customers and employees with informal, engaging experiences that mirror everyday language
(3) Including software, websites, and other services used by people

Applications of conversational AI technology are multiple for businesses. Some examples include:

  • Online purchasing
  • Workflow approval
  • Travel booking
  • HR requests

What is SAP Conversational AI?

SAP Conversational AI is SAP’s end-to-end, low code chatbot platform designed for the enterprise. It’s the conversational AI layer of SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

Users can train, build, test, connect, and monitor intelligent AI-powered chatbots in one unique interface to simplify business tasks and workflows across SAP and non-SAP products, and thus improve both employees and customer satisfaction at scale.

You can create your SAP Conversational AI account here.

What is SAP Conversational AI’s business value for SAP customers?

SAP Conversational AI enables developers and non-developers to create enterprise-ready chatbots capable of delivering strategic business value:

1. Simplify access to information and deliver personalized human-like conversations at scale, 24x7, from anywhere, on any device

2. Enhance user satisfaction by automating time-consuming, tedious tasks from processes (HR, IT, procurement…)

3. Improve overall productivity by focusing staff resources on added-value tasks

4. Scale businesses by reducing development efforts and costs within support teams

What are SAP Conversational AI’s competitive differentiators?

1. Low code platform fully integrated with SAP Extension Suite. Achieve a faster time to market by leveraging low code capabilities like connection to external services, scripting, SSO, and others. Deploy your chatbots easily and securely in both SAP and non-SAP solutions.

2. High-performing natural language processing (NLP) technology. Our platform runs with a world-class NLP capable of building human-like chatbots in any language by analyzing text inputs and enriching key training data.

3. Easy-to-use UI for business power users and developers. Both developers and non-developers can build and deploy chatbots from scratch with our intuitive interface. Work in large teams and manage your development process easily.

Does SAP provide pre-built chatbots with SAP Conversational AI?

SAP doesn’t provide any pre-built / public SAP Conversational AI chatbots at the moment, but several LoBs (including SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) are working to embed chatbots built with SAP Conversational AI in their respective solutions. Some of them are planned to be released in 2021.  

For more information, please visit SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors product roadmaps.

Moreover, users have the ability to fork public chatbots built by other users in their own accounts.

How can I get started with SAP Conversational AI?

Is SAP Conversational AI replacing CoPilot?

CoPilot is currently running in maintenance mode for existing customers and partners.
For new SAP S/4HANA Cloud and IBP customers, SAP CoPilot (non-premium) is still included by default.
For new SAP S/4HANA OP customers, the use of SAP Conversational AI is strongly recommended.
Both SAP Conversational AI and SAP S/4HANA teams are collaborating to integrate other functions of CoPilot in SAP Conversational AI, like the Human-to-Human chat and pre-built SAP S/4HANA skills. No timeline is defined at the moment for these integrations.

What kind of companies/customers are using SAP Conversational AI?

SAP Conversational AI is used by many companies around the globe, operating in different industries like finance, insurance, manufacturing, or healthcare. Visit our SAP Community page to deep dive into our customer success stories and see where chatbots provide added-value for end-users.

What is the difference between the Community Edition and the Enterprise Edition of SAP Conversational AI?

Everything you need to know about the main differences between the two offerings of SAP Conversational AI is described in this blog post.

How to connect chatbots built with SAP Conversational AI to other SAP solutions?

Chatbots built with SAP Conversational AI can be connected seamlessly to other SAP solutions leveraging several product capabilities like the SAP Conversational AI Web Client, SAP Single Sign-On, and SAP Cloud Platform destinations. For instance, this video is an example of how to connect your chatbot to SAP S/4HANA in simple steps.

Which languages are currently supported by SAP Conversational AI?

You can find more information about supported languages in the dedicated section of our product documentation.

How SAP Conversational AI can be purchased and what's its pricing?

SAP Conversational AI can be purchased through a standalone license on the SAP Store or with CPEA credits on SAP BTP.

Deployed in the cloud, SAP Conversational AI is available as software as a service (SaaS) through a monthly subscription, based on the number of unique chats.

A chat is the whole conversation until the inactivity of 15 minutes. Every time a user speaks with the bot (no matter on which channel) it consumes one “chat” (or one “conversation”).

Is SAP Conversational AI chatbots compatible with robotic process automation (RPA) bots?

SAP Intelligent RPA and SAP Conversational AI can definitely be interconnected to provide efficient automation. SAP Intelligent RPA is a technology that is also accessible from SAP Cloud Platform.
For more information, please read the SAP Intelligent RPA FAQ and watch this webinar that explains the integration between SAP Conversational AI and SAP Intelligent RPA using API triggers and notifiers including demos of the applications showcasing their usage.

Can we connect an SAP Conversational AI chatbot to social media accounts?

SAP Conversational AI offers multiple integrations with third-party channels. You can find the exhaustive list of available channels in our product documentation.

Can we integrate an SAP Conversational AI chatbot with SAP Fiori Launchpad?

You can integrate the SAP Conversational AI Web Client into the SAP Fiori Launchpad. Please refer to the documentation for detailed steps.

How can I learn how to use dynamic scripting for my chatbots?

You can find a step-by-step tutorial on how to use scripting to design a chatbot response here.
We also have a dedicated section for scripting in our product documentation.

Is there any standard API to communicate with SAP Conversational AI?

Please refer to our API documentation.

Do you have information about the security and data privacy of SAP Conversational AI?

You can find details about our Data Protection and Privacy in our documentation here and on the dedicated privacy policy page.

For security and privacy details, please refer to our Security Guide.

Can SAP Conversational AI chatbots be integrated with SAP S/4HANA on-premise systems?

Yes, you can refer to this blog for more details.

Does the SAP Conversational AI Web Client support voice (speech to text)?

It is part of the roadmap but will come only in late 2021 or 2022.

Is SAP Conversational AI open source?

The Webchat channel is the only aspect of SAP Conversational AI that is open source. The source code is available on GitHub, where people can use it to build a custom UI for their chatbots.

Can a user share different file types in the chat like images or PDFs in addition to text?

No, currently SAP Conversational AI does not support anything other than text.

How can we define the KPI parameters for the chatbot to evaluate its performance?

You can use the training analytics feature for the same. Read the specific section of our product documentation or follow this step-by-step tutorial to learn how to use it.

What if I have additional questions?

Please use the search function to look for existing entries on SAP Conversational AI. If you do not find exactly what you were looking for, feel free to post your questions on the SAP Community Q&A section for SAP Conversational AI. If you would like to reach out to the team directly, contact businesscai@sap.com.