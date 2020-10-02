SAP Conversational AI FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions about SAP Conversational AI
What is conversational AI?
Conversational AI is the next wave of customer and employee experience. Deloitte defines it as:
“A programmatic and intelligent (1) way of offering a conversational experience (2) to mimic conversations with real people, through digital and telecommunication technologies (3).”
(1) Informed by rich data sets
(2) Providing customers and employees with informal, engaging experiences that mirror everyday language
(3) Including software, websites, and other services used by people
Applications of conversational AI technology are multiple for businesses. Some examples include:
- Online purchasing
- Workflow approval
- Travel booking
- HR requests
What is SAP Conversational AI?
Users can train, build, test, connect, and monitor intelligent AI-powered chatbots in one unique interface to simplify business tasks and workflows across SAP and non-SAP products, and thus improve both employees and customer satisfaction at scale.
You can create your SAP Conversational AI account here.
What is SAP Conversational AI’s business value for SAP customers?
SAP Conversational AI enables developers and non-developers to create enterprise-ready chatbots capable of delivering strategic business value:
1. Simplify access to information and deliver personalized human-like conversations at scale, 24x7, from anywhere, on any device
2. Enhance user satisfaction by automating time-consuming, tedious tasks from processes (HR, IT, procurement…)
3. Improve overall productivity by focusing staff resources on added-value tasks
4. Scale businesses by reducing development efforts and costs within support teams
What are SAP Conversational AI’s competitive differentiators?
1. Low code platform fully integrated with SAP Extension Suite. Achieve a faster time to market by leveraging low code capabilities like connection to external services, scripting, SSO, and others. Deploy your chatbots easily and securely in both SAP and non-SAP solutions.
2. High-performing natural language processing (NLP) technology. Our platform runs with a world-class NLP capable of building human-like chatbots in any language by analyzing text inputs and enriching key training data.
3. Easy-to-use UI for business power users and developers. Both developers and non-developers can build and deploy chatbots from scratch with our intuitive interface. Work in large teams and manage your development process easily.
Does SAP provide pre-built chatbots with SAP Conversational AI?
SAP doesn’t provide any pre-built / public SAP Conversational AI chatbots at the moment, but several LoBs (including SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) are working to embed chatbots built with SAP Conversational AI in their respective solutions. Some of them are planned to be released in 2021.
For more information, please visit SAP S/4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors product roadmaps.
Moreover, users have the ability to fork public chatbots built by other users in their own accounts.
How can I get started with SAP Conversational AI?
- Visit our web page
- Create your account on our platform
- Engage with our SAP Community
- Read our blogs, follow our tutorials and follow our free online MOOC on openSAP
- Ask your questions on SAP Answers
- Read our product documentation
- Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube
Is SAP Conversational AI replacing CoPilot?
CoPilot is currently running in maintenance mode for existing customers and partners.
For new SAP S/4HANA Cloud and IBP customers, SAP CoPilot (non-premium) is still included by default.
For new SAP S/4HANA OP customers, the use of SAP Conversational AI is strongly recommended.
Both SAP Conversational AI and SAP S/4HANA teams are collaborating to integrate other functions of CoPilot in SAP Conversational AI, like the Human-to-Human chat and pre-built SAP S/4HANA skills. No timeline is defined at the moment for these integrations.
What kind of companies/customers are using SAP Conversational AI?
SAP Conversational AI can be purchased through a standalone license on the SAP Store or with CPEA credits on SAP BTP.
Deployed in the cloud, SAP Conversational AI is available as software as a service (SaaS) through a monthly subscription, based on the number of unique chats.
A chat is the whole conversation until the inactivity of 15 minutes. Every time a user speaks with the bot (no matter on which channel) it consumes one “chat” (or one “conversation”).
Is SAP Conversational AI chatbots compatible with robotic process automation (RPA) bots?
For more information, please read the SAP Intelligent RPA FAQ and watch this webinar that explains the integration between SAP Conversational AI and SAP Intelligent RPA using API triggers and notifiers including demos of the applications showcasing their usage.
We also have a dedicated section for scripting in our product documentation.
You can find details about our Data Protection and Privacy in our documentation here and on the dedicated privacy policy page.
For security and privacy details, please refer to our Security Guide.
It is part of the roadmap but will come only in late 2021 or 2022.
No, currently SAP Conversational AI does not support anything other than text.