SAP Conversational AI Architecture and Use Cases

Integrate a chatbot with SAP Customer Experience & Qualtrics
In this end-to-end scenario, see how to seamlessly connect a chatbot with Qualtrics and SAP Customer Experience through APIs for order tracking and survey collection.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP S/4HANA
In this live demo, learn how to train and build a stock management chatbot in no time using SAP Conversational AI's latest low code features. Deep dive into the main concepts of the platform, connect your chatbot to an SAP S/4HANA backend system, extract specific information and integrate it into an SAP Fiori Launchpad.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP Workflow Management
In this webinar, you will learn how to build a chatbot that guides the end-user through the execution of the processes built with the SAP Cloud Platform Workflow Management service.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP Intelligent RPA
In this webinar, combine SAP Conversational AI chatbots and SAP Intelligent RPA bots to reach the next level of automation for your business processes, using API triggers and notifiers.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP Ariba and Microsoft Teams
In this blog post, build a chatbot that creates and approves purchase requisitions in SAP Ariba through public APIs and quickly improves employee productivity.
Integrate a chatbot with DocuSign
Enable a chatbot as a commercial channel and integrate it with DocuSign for e-signature of contracts/documents to be able to respond so much faster to your customer’s demands.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP Intelligent BPM
Build a chatbot embedded into an SAP Fiori Launchpad that answers questions about process performance indicators in order to optimize SAP or non-SAP processes. It uses REST APIs consumption and SAP Single Sign-On.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP SuccessFactors
Learn how to build an HR chatbot step-by-step to get employee information from SAP SuccessFactors like names, working locations, current positions, and phone numbers.
Read the blog
Integrate a chatbot with SAP UI5
Create a chatbot for HR employees that provides self-service access to HR headcount information, while visualizing the data graphically using smart graphics in SAPUI5.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP IBP (Integrated Business Planning)
Build a chatbot that helps to simplify and automate supply chain planning tasks. Deep dive into a specific scenario that deals with rough-cut capacity planning.
Integrate a chatbot with SAP GUI (Graphical User Interface)
Read the blog
Discover an FAQ chatbot for SAP S/4HANA implementations
SAP Project Coach is a chatbot that provides answers to more than 1800 questions related to an SAP S/4HANA (on-premise) implementation. The SAP Project Coach chatbot offers fast access to an SAP S/4HANA expert for a coaching session; including a live one-on-one 30-minute session with SAP S/4HANA experts; self-service scheduling functionality for coaching sessions as well screen sharing during the session for support in real-time.
Chat with it
Explore SAP Project Coach in SAP Store
Under the hood
SAP Conversational AI is built on top of SAP Business Technology Platform, using a specific Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.
The offered services and APIs of SAP Conversational AI are hosted in a dedicated AWS Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) infrastructure. You can either decide to run your own application in the SAP Conversational AI infrastructure or consume the offerings via API calls from a different infrastructure.