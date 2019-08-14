SAP Cloud SDK 3.0
Version 3 of the SAP Cloud SDK for Java is here. As you can see from the version number, this is a new major version, corresponding with many changes, improvements, and new functions.Learn more
Welcome to the community home of the SAP Cloud SDK! The SAP Cloud SDK supports you end-to-end when developing applications that communicate with SAP solutions and services such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and many others. Using the SDK, you can reduce your effort when developing an application on SAP Cloud Platform by building on best practices delivered by the SDK. The SDK provides Java libraries, JavaScript libraries and project templates.
Check also out the SDK for JavaScript! Similar to the SDK for Java, the SAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript makes it easy and delightful to develop extensions to SAP solutions and services such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP SuccessFactors, and many others.Learn more
To see the newest content just take a look at our release notes of the SDK for Java and the SDK for JavaScript:SAP Cloud SDK for Java– Latest Release NotesSAP Cloud SDK for JavaScript– Latest Release Notes