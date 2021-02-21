SAP Cloud for Customer – SAP Sales Cloud FAQ

1. Sys Currency will be copied from the account’s sales data if it exists. Only if the combination between Sales Organization and Distribution Channel and Division maintained in Sales data is the same with quote's Sales org, distribution channel, division, then the Currency from Sales Data can be determined.

For example: under the Sales Data tab of the account, Sales Org is A, Distribution Channel is B, Division is C.

Then in new created sales quote, Sales org is determined as A, Distribution Channel is D, Division is empty. In this case, the currency maintained in the account's sales data will not be determined as the combination is not matching.

2. Otherwise system checks on the currency maintained in the org. model for the corresponding sales organization of the quote.

3. If the currency is also not maintained in the organization, it will be derived from the Sale's Org's parent Company.

Note: The currency (hidden field) can be changed in the quote itself. Please assure that “Exchange Rates for Currencies” are part of master data then.