SAP Cloud for Customer Platform and Integration FAQ

Data Workbench
1. Why is it mandatory to select a template or an object?
The template or the object defines the data that is imported into SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer. For example, if you want to import customer data, then you either choose the Customer object or the Customer template. The system pre-validates the files with a metadata check. For example, if you choose a Customer template and then choose an Order CSV file, you will receive an error, and will not be able to proceed with the import.
2. Can I map my ID key to the Internal ID key in SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer?
We recommend that you do not map any columns from the CSV file to the internal ID key.
3. Why am I unable to use a template for an extended business object?
There can be two situations where extensions have been made:
- You have added more fields to your CSV file. These fields may or may not be available in the standard object in SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer
- You have extended SAP’s standard business object with new fields.
In both these situations, you cannot use an existing template. If there are any changes to the fields on SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer or in the CSV files, you must create a new template, or modify existing template along with all required mappings, from Data Workbench Templates work center view.
4. You imported data for an object but Unable to See Any Status in the Monitor view?
Ideally, you should see a success or failure status for each import. At times, there might be a delay. Wait for a few minutes, and then click Refresh in the Monitor view. If the status still does not appear, create a support incident.
5. Why do I see the error ‘Please upload a valid CSV file in the required format’?
This can happen, if the:
- Order of the fields in the CSV file does not match the order of the fields in the SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer object
- Field names have a space in the CSV file
Open the CSV file, check the order of the fields, and remove any spaces in the column headings, and retry importing data.
6. You have data in a spreadsheet. Any recommendation on how you should create a CSV file?
The key requirement is to have your data in a CSV file with UTF-8 encoding. UTF-8 format ensures that files containing non-English characters and special characters are secured in its original form, and do not get converted into special characters.
Let us assume that you have your data in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet. Save the spreadsheet in the Comma-delimited CSV format, using File Save As menu option. Files are usually saved in ANSI format. To ensure that your CSV file is saved with UTF-8 encoding, follow the steps described in the Technical section under Basic Checklist (in the Data Workbench User Guide chapter).
7. Can I delete an existing task from the Monitor view?
Tasks which are in Finished status, can be deleted from the Monitor view. To delete, select the task and click Remove.
8. Why are my uploads for complete Business Objects failing?
You may be using an older metadata template for upload. Please use the latest one.
9. How can I assign an object to a business user?
OData Service has the workcenter view assigned at the entity level. The key user must assign the same workcenter view to the business user.
10. Why am I unable to see my custom object in Update workcenter view?
Your custom object may not be marked as updatable in your metadata. Please ensure the metadata for your custom object in OData Service is sap:updatable="true".
Note:
- Only nodes which are creatable or updatable are available in Import or Update respectively.
- In Import template, only creatable or updatable fields are available.
- Only filterable properties are available in Export.
11. Why do I get this error during data file upload – Error occurred processing the CSV file?
This error occurs if the CSV data file MIME type is other than following supported:
- text/comma-separated-values
- text/csv
- application/csv
- application/excel
- application/vnd.ms-excel
- application/vnd.msexcel
text/plain
12. How do I resolve this error during data export – “One or more filter conditions or values exceeds the permissible limits”?
Reduce the export filter conditions, and export data
13. How do I resolve this error during data file upload – “Upload error; Unsupported file format”?
The CSV data file should be UTF-8 encoded
14. Why do I get this error in the imported error log file – “Record not created; Parent external key not found”?
This error occurs, if the parent external key maintained for business object sub-node record is not present in the parent node data file.
15. Why do I get this error during data file upload for import – “Upload error; Remove ObjectID header in CSV file and retry”?
This error occurs if the exported data file is uploaded for import; instead the exported data file should be uploaded by selecting import operation as “Update”.
16. After modifying the exported CSV data file using MS Excel, the Data Workbench tools reports format validation errors; how can these errors be avoided?
Follow these steps if modifying records in CSV data file using MS Excel application:
- Open MS Excel and select Data tab in the menu bar.
- Inside the Data tab, clock on “From Text” option, select the desired file from the file system and click on the “Import” button.
- On the Step 1 of Text Import Wizard click on the radio button “Delimited”, select Unicode(UTF-8) from the File origin drop down and tick the checkbox “My data has headers”. Now click the “Next” button.
- On the step 2 screen, select the delimiter for you file and click on the “Next” button.
Note: The delimiter for a file exported form Data Workbench is comma.
- On the step 3 screen of the wizard, in the Data preview section, with the help of “Shift” key on the keyboard, select all the columns. After the whole data preview section is highlighted from the selection, click on the “Text” radio button in Column data format section and Click on the “Finish” button.
- After clicking finish, the import dialog will appear. Please select the first cell of the excel sheet (as indicated in screenshot below) and click the “Ok” button.
- To save this document after making changes, click on “File” in the tool bar, then click on the save button. After selecting a desired directory and file name, select “CSV UTF-8” option in the type drop down under the file name option and click on save button.
17. How to migrate new set of data into the system using Data Workbench work center?
To import new data into the system please follow the below steps
1. Go to Data Workbench work center
2. Select Import
3. Select any Object
4. Select Download CSV file
Add the data in the template then follow the below steps
1. Go to Data Workbench work center
2. Select Import
3. Select any Object
4. Select Next
5. Upload the template
6. The fields would be auto-mapped by the tool as you have selected an object template file. You need to review the mapping before proceeding to next import step.
7. Select Import
18. How to update/modify the existing records in the system using Data Workbench work center?
To update the existing data in system, please follow the below steps
1. Go to Data Workbench work center
2. Select Export View
3. Select any Object
4. Select Next
5. Select Export Data
Add the values which needs to be modified/updated in the template and then follow the below steps
1. Go to Data Workbench work center
2. Select Update
3. Select the Object
4. Select Next
5. Upload the template
6. Select Import
19. How to check the status of import/export in Data Workbench work center?
You can check the status of your import and export by following the below steps
1. Go to Data Workbench work center
2. Go to Monitor View
In this view, you can check the progress/status of the file and also you can download the respective exported file.
20. How to upload attachments using Data Workbench work center?
To upload attachment please follow the below steps
1. Go to Data Workbench work center
2. Select Import view
3. Select Import Attachment
4. Select the respective Object
5. Select Download manifest file
You can then fill the template with the path where the attachments are kept and then copy the template to the same folder and then zip the folder
Note: Please make sure you name of the template as manifest.csv
1. Go to Data Workbench work center
2. Select Import view
3. Select Import Attachment
4. Select the respective Object
5. Select Next
6. Upload the zip file
7. Select Import
21. What is the file size limit when we upload a zip file for attachments in Data Workbench work center?
The size of the zip file should not exceed more than 1 GB and size of each attachment in it should not exceed 10MB.
22. How to re-use the file which has failed during the import?
You can download the file from Monitor view and remove the first column Row ID and last column which contains Error and then you can Import the file again using Import view.
23. How the date format should be filled in CSV file while importing?
The date format should be filled in YYYY-MM-DDTHH:MM format.
24. How to delete Task from Monitor View?
You can select the respective Task and then you can select Remove.
25. How to download the file which has value as 001 or 002 in any of the fields while exporting?
When you open the file with MS Excel, the leading zeros will be truncated. So, you can open it in any standard text file to keep the leading zeros.
26. How to export Attachments using Data Workbench work center?
It is not possible to Export Attachment for any object using Data Workbench work center. You can only Import new attachments for an object using the Import View.
27. Is it possible to Delete the mapping between Source and Target fields while Importing the file?
You can Delete the mapping between Source and Target fields by following the below steps
1. Select the link between the Source and Target fields
2. Right Click
3. Select Delete
OR
1. Select the link between the Source and Target fields
2. Select Delete button in your keyboard
28. Why can't all users view All Tasks under Monitor view in Data Workbench work center?
Only Key Users have access to All Tasks in Monitor view under Data Workbench work center.
29. Is it possible to Uncheck or Nullify the Checkbox field for a given Business Object using Data Workbench work center?
Nullify/Unchecking of the Checkbox field for a given Business Object, is possible using “Update” operation available for Import of Individual Objects, under “Data Workbench” work center and “Import” work center view. In the exported data file, leave the values for the object field blank, and select update mode “Update Blank Values”.
30. What is the timespan of files on the Monitor Tab?
The file will automatically disappear from Monitor view after Three months
31. What is the functionality of Ignore Blank Values and Update Blank Values in Update view in Data Workbench work center?
Ignore Blank Values: Once you choose this option it will ignore all the blank values provided for a specific field in the csv file and these fields will not be impacted after import.
Update Blank Values: Once you choose this option it will accept all the blank values provided for a specific field in the csv file and these will be updated after import.
32. Is there any Timeout parameter for files that run longer than expected?
Yes, its 6 hours. If any file crosses 6 hours, then the status of the file changes to Interrupted
33. How to download Code List Mapping Template?
Code List mapping template can be downloaded only during file processing in the mapping screen.
34. Why "Use Existing Account" Field is Missing While Creating Leads Through Data Workbench?
There is no such separate flag in Data Workbench, you can just use the Account ID / Contact ID and then it will use the one which is available in the system.
35. Why there is no objects are available in the Import tab?
The Data Workbench uses the assignment of the view ITS_KEYUSERCHANGELOG to differentiate between business users and key users.
If a user is not assigned to that view, then the user is identified as a Business User.
Business Users can only perform Imports via templates when Key Users have all the options available.
If you don't want to assign the work center view ITS_KEYUSERCHANGELOG to certain users, you can create Templates using a Key User from the "Template" work center view in Data Workbench, this template can then be used by other users to perform data imports.
36. What is the usage of External Key in Data Workbench?
External Keys should be provided in the Import template for each Import Object in Data Workbench. External Keys should be kept as unique for each record during the Import scenario for a specific object.
37. Can the External key field be left blank for the Import scenario in Data Workbench?
You can keep the External Key field can be kept as blank for the Import scenario. We always recommend you to fill the External Key field during the Import scenario is because then it will easier for you to Import sub-objects using the External Key of Parent Object
Example: You have imported an Account with External Key using the Object Accounts and now if your requirement is to Import Account Team for that specific Account then you can use the External Key in the field AccountExternalKey to import the records easily.
38. How to retrieve External Keys for an Object if you forgot the External Key which you have used in Import?
The Import task will be available in the Monitor view for 3 months and after that, it will be deleted. We would always recommend you keep the original files locally which you have used in Import so that you can have a track of all the External Keys used.
39. How can specific records be deleted?
To delete specific records in SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer system, first export data by providing relevant filters, add an additional header “ToBeDeleted” at end of the exported CSV data file, and mark the records to be deleted as “true”. Submit this modified file for “Update” operation from “Import” work center view.
40. How to manage multiple CSV in a ZIP as part of full BO import?
- Select the object and download the metadata ZIP file and save it in the local file system
- Extract files from ZIP file in the local file system
- The folder “CodeList” contains code list property values for all relevant code list properties for this object. The folder “FieldDefinition”, contains meta-information of business object nodes. The folder “Templates” contains template CSV files for each business object node; For data import, data should be entered in these template files.
- It is mandatory to fill the “ExternalKey” column for all template files, & also the parent ExternalKey for sub-node template files, along with business data.
- Note: If the parent external key is either not maintained or wrongly maintained, the record will be unprocessed.
- The template CSV files for which data is maintained should be archived in a ZIP file.
- This ZIP file can now be uploaded for data import.
41. How to handle large data volumes for data migration?
Data Workbench tool allows import of data file size of 20MB and maximum 100K records; For data migration beyond 100K records or if the data file size exceeds 20MB, the data from the legacy system should be split into multiple data files and imported using data workbench.
C4C Odata Services
1. How to access the SAP Cloud for Customer OData API of your tenant?
You can access the OData API of your tenant by following the URL pattern:
https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata/v1/c4codataapi
2. How to access the metadata of the OData API of your tenant?
You can access the metadata of the OData API of your tenant with the URL pattern: https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata/v1/c4codataapi/$metadata
3. How to access the OData API reference for all the objects?
You can access the OData API reference for all the objects with the URL pattern: https://help.sap.com/viewer/u_collaboration_dev_help/7f5fa07e54e743c7b6f899e7fbe19598.html
4. Can OData v2 services be consumed in Cloud for Customer OData services?
You can use the same URL https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata/v1/c4codataapi/ for accessing OData v2 in Cloud for Customer.
There are two different versioning in OData Services.
- OData Service Version
- Supported versions are V1, V2
- Even though the service is V2, in C4C the URL will still use V1
- Protocol Version
- Versions V1 to V4
- C4C supports V2.0 of the OData protocol (with some additional enhancements and a few limitations)
The system explicitly adds the max count value as 1000 records if no other criteria is provided. To fetch more records add the $top parameter as shown below:
https://myXXXX.sapbydesign.com/sap/byd/odata/cust/v1/zcustomerinvoice_bw/CustomerInvoiceItemCollection?$top=1100
5. Is the "Initially Received At" field available in the standard OData service Cloud for Customer OData?
You can use the field RequestedStart as a workaround. Addition of field Initially Received At will be available in one of our future releases.
6. How to create Contact Communication Data while creating Contacts using OData services?
You have to first create AccountContactRelationship and then you can create ContactCommunicationData by adding communication data for Contacts.
7. Is it possible to retrieve the Organizational Structure data using OData services?
There is no OData API to retrieve Organizational Structure.
8. What are the different supported HTTP operations in OData?
Below are the supported HTTP operations in OData:
|GET
|Used to retrieve a single entity instance or multiple entity instances
|POST
|Used to create entity instances
|PUT
|Used to completely replace/overwrite and existing entity instance
|PATCH
|Used to replace/overwrite existing entity instance. The key difference between PUT and PATCH is that PUT overwrites the complete entity whereas PATCH updates only attributes of the entity that are part of the payload
|DELETE
|Used to delete an entity record
|$batch
|Used to perform multiple queries, create, update and delete operations with explicit transaction boundaries specified via Changesets as a part of the payload
|Deep Insert
|Used with POST. Allows the creation of complete entity (header entry, child entries, ...) with a single POST request
9. What is the use of the Null checkbox when creating a Custom OData service?
The Null property defines a property as mandatory – if the property is nullable="false", it can be passed empty in the payload, which means it must always have a value for it. By flagging the Null checkbox, you allow a property to be nullable (i.e. it's not mandatory).
10. How to use $count filter with $filter while using GET function?
11. Is it possible to Update/Delete/Export TextCollection Nodes via Data Workbench?
Only Import is possible. Update can be done if External Keys are used via Import option itself.
12. Is it possible to automatically add all the Extension fields at once to an OData Service?
The Extension fields need to be added one at a time. It is not possible to automatically add all the Extension fields at once to an OData Service and the same applies to all other related objects involved in KUT extensibility: web services, forms, reports, etc
13. Is it possible to fetch deleted records using OData?
No. Once a record is deleted, the OData collection will not be able to fetch it.
14. Your requirement is to update the field State (ContactCollection/ContactBusinessAddress/ContactBusinessPostalAddress/State) using an OData Service request, but when you look at the $metadata for the c4codataapi service, the field has attribute sap:updatable="false". Can we make these fields updatable?
Updating the State field should be done via Account/AccountAddress-State. To update the State code, you need to take the AccountID from ContactCollection and update via Account/AccountAddress. The State should not be updated via the BusinessAddress.
15. Can you fetch records with a specific field using $search filter in standard OData service c4codataapi?
If the Enable Search option is checked in the standard c4codataapi service, only then you can use the required field for the $search filter.
16. Your requirement is to query Marketing Leads based on some filters using GET function in Postman / SoapUI. You want to know what is the Entity name which can be used to query the Marketing Leads.
Sales Leads is Obsolete in the SAP Cloud for Customer system. For Sales Leads in the Sales work center, the entity is Lead. There is a new entity for Marketing Leads which is LeanLead. For Leads in Marketing work center, refer to entity set LeanLeadCollection.
17. Can you send an XML POST Request payload using OData?
Yes. Just as Json, XML payload can be sent.
18. Which web service is used by ODATA (Open Data Protocol)?
OData uses REST based web service, synchronous execution. For more details, please refer to the below link:
https://blogs.sap.com/2016/07/14/comparing-c4c-integration-methods-a2a-a2x-odata-for-high-volume-scenarios/
19. Is it possible to use a Technical User for C4C OData API?
https://blogs.sap.com/2019/12/03/integration-user-for-odata-services-in-sap-cloud-for-customer/
20. Is it possible for a user to work with an OData service without having the access rights for the respective work center view (e.g. using ProductCollection without having access to the Products > Product Administration work center view)?
No. This would result in error "403 - Unauthorized".
21. Unable to find the C4CODATAAPI service when trying to edit and extend the KUT/PDI extension field.
The C4CODATAAPI is a combination of multiple services. You need to add it to individual services – e.g. customer, contact, employeeanduser – in the OData Services facet and it will reflect in C4CODATAAPI.
Note: While extending KUT fields you need to select the respective Service Name for the Object Name. For example the service for BO, Service Request is Ticket. Refer to the attachment for the List of Service details per BO.
22. What are the impacts of the deprecation of OData v1 and A2X web services in C4C?
Details for this are available in the blog below:
https://blogs.sap.com/2018/08/21/introducing-sap-cloud-for-customer-odata-api-v2/
- Custom services will not be impacted by this change. A2A Web Services are still being supported and we don’t have any plans to deprecate them anytime soon.
- OData v1 (REST) or A2X (SOAP) services are meant to be used to integrate with non-SAP systems with or without middleware. After 2020, only OData v2 (REST) will be active to be used for such integrations with non-SAP systems where SAP doesn't provide standard integration. SAP provides standard integration between C4C & ERP/S4/CRM via middlewares CPI or PI, and all these services are A2A / SOAP services which will remain unchanged
23. How to set up C4C OData notification to monitor C4C Opportunity change in CRM system?
Details on how to set up the C4C OData notification are available in the blog below:
https://blogs.sap.com/2017/08/05/leverage-c4c-odata-notification-to-monitor-c4c-opportunity-change-in-crm-system/
The consuming structure for C4C OData notifications contains four fields and documentation for the same is available in the below mentioned blog:
- BusinessObject
- BusinessObjectId
- ODataServiceEndpoint
- Event
Blog: https://help.sap.com/viewer/DRAFT/cea15f900ca04c4faa35d3044577fe27/1708/en-US/2432c1fb294b4ef59efb8b37a7e7c6eb.html
24. Can ETag be used for filtering OData entities?
Yes, filtering the entities using ETag is permitted using OData Services.
25. Can I use the ETag property to filter for the ChangedOn field time stamp of an entity?
Although the ETag property can be used for filtering, it should only be considered for concurrency control and not for filtering of the ChangedOn field time stamp on any entity, as entities may be based on more than one Business Object at the same time and because of that, the ETag result may differ from the ChangedOn time stamp in the UI.
26. Can you add obsolete customers to Target Group via OData service?
No, you should first activate the Account back and add it to the Target Group.
27. Does C4C support ODATA v3 or v4 versions?
Only v1 and v2 are supported in C4C OData services
28. Which OData Service helps to retrieve Employee ID?
Service LoggedInUserInfo with a functional import IdentityGetLoggedInUserInfo
29. What is the OData Service for Price Lists?
The OData Service for Price List is salespricelist. To upload Price List, you may use the Data Workbench object Internal Price/Discount List and to upload its items, you may use the Data Workbench object Internal Price/Discount List Items.
30. How to access OData Monitor for a customer tenant?
Help document:
https://help.sap.com/viewer/1364b70b9cbb417ea5e2d80e966d4f49/1911/en-US/b864250a4dd04305882ae1dce1d26955.html
You need to scope OData API Monitor in Business configuration:
1. Go to Business Configuration
2. Choose the Implementation Projects view
3. Select your Implementation Project, Edit Project Scope.
4. In the scoping wizard, choose Next until the Scoping screen appears.
5. Go to Communication and Information Exchange People Collaboration
a. Intranet and External Services Communities
b. Document Management and External Services OData API Monitor
6. Answer the scoping question: Do you Want to Enable Monitoring of OData Inbound calls?
7. Launch OData Monitor: Logon to SAP Cloud for Customer
a. Go to Administrator workcenter
b. Select General Settings
c. Under System Administration you can see the link for OData API Monitor
31. Is it possible to re-enable OData notifications (update/creation)?
For new scenarios, we recommend the customer to use the new Event Notification feature. For existing scenarios, we can support the customer via an incident.
The UIs may look the same, but the deprecated functionality has some issues, which is which why use of the new Event Notification is recommended.
32. Is it possible to connect SAP Cloud for Customer with external systems directly through OData Services without any middleware like HCI/CPI/PI and using only basic authentication? Does it have any internal policy violation?
There is no restriction on using basic authentication. However, we strongly recommend certificate-based authentication or OAuth (as per the need) as these mechanisms are much more robust and secure. With basic authentication, issues such as password expiry, wrong password or password changed in C4C by mistake can lead to production down situations. Such situations can largely be avoided with other authentication mechanisms, as mentioned.
33. Is it possible to create a URL to create a "child" ticket using OData service ServiceRequestBusinessTransactionDocumentReferenceCollection?
The collection ServiceRequestBusinessTransactionDocumentReferenceCollection cannot be used for PUT and PATCH methods.
Please refer to guide: https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/bc/mdrs/cdo?type=UI_KTD_R&objname=ODATA_TICKET_10
|HTTP Method
|Operation
|URI
|GET
|Request ServiceRequestBusinessTransactionDocumentReference Data
|POST
|Operation not supported for this Entity Type
|n/a
|PATCH
|Operation not supported for this Entity Type
|n/a
|DELETE
|Delete ServiceRequestBusinessTransactionDocumentReference Data
https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand....('ObjectID')
Workaround for the above requirement is to make use of the MainTicketID entity. You can refer to the below property in standard odata service:
sap/c4c/odata/v1/ticket/$metadata
<Property Name="MainTicketID" Type="Edm.String" Nullable="true" MaxLength="35" FixedLength="true" sap:creatable="true" sap:updatable="true" sap:filterable="true" sap:label="Main Ticket"/>
34. Why is Country Code mandatory when creating an Employee with Odata service Employee whereas it is not required when creating from UI?
Country code was set to mandatory intentionally in the EmployeeAndUser odata service. Reasons are as as listed below:
1) Country Code was already mandatory in the old Migration workbench migration tool.
2) When creating an identity, it makes sense to have an employee workplace address
3) During identity creation (happens when creating internal employee) determination of basic settings (.e.g. logon language, time zone...) heavily depends on the country
Having a meaningful country allows better defaulting of those identity basic settings.
35. Is it possible to have ID mapping between C4C Internal ID and External ID in OData-based integrations?
Currently, there is no support of ID Mapping between C4C Internal ID and External ID in OData.
36. How to navigate to the Attachment Folder for the Object Leads?
Attachment folder can be navigated following the below URL:
|HTTP Method
|Operation
|URI
|GET
|Request LeadAttachmentFolder Entity Data
|https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/LeadCollection('ParentObjectID')/LeadAttachmentFolder
|POST
|Create New LeadAttachmentFolder
|https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/LeadCollection('ParentObjectID')/LeadAttachmentFolder
|PATCH
|Update LeadAttachmentFolder Data
|https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/LeadAttachmentFolderCollection('ObjectID')
|DELETE
|Delete LeadAttachmentFolder Data
|https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/LeadAttachmentFolderCollection('ObjectID')
36. How to navigate to the Attachment Folder for the Object Leads?
You have to filter on the parent object and then expand to the child object as in the URL example below, where OpportunityCollection is the parent object and OpportunityAttachmentFolder is the child object.
https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata/v1/c4codataapi/OpportunityCollection?$filter=ID eq '27534'&$expand=OpportunityAttachmentFolder
37. How to get the involved parties information on the Registered Products based on Role Code?
https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata/v1/c4codataapi/RegisteredProductPartyInformationCollection?$filter=RegisteredProductID eq '<ID>' and RoleCode eq '<RoleCode>'
38. Will the SAP Cloud for Customer OData API v1 stop working properly?
The SAP Cloud for Customer OData API v1 is set as "Obsolete" since February 2020. However, it will continue to work and be supported in existing implementations, though no enhancement beyond bug fixes is expected for it, and it is not available for new projects.
39. Which service is used to request Identity Data of currently logged in user?
GET operation not supported for entity type LoggedInUserInfoCollection. Use function import IdentityGetLoggedInUserInfo to request Identity Data of currently logged in user.
https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata/v1/c4codataapi/IdentityGetLoggedInUserInfo
(where XXXXXX represents the tenant)
For documentation, refer SAP Cloud for Customer OData API v2 Reference in the link:
https://help.sap.com/doc/d0f9ba822c08405da7d88174b304df84/CLOUD/en-US/index.html#/topic/LoggedInUserInfo
40. Why does the complete request fail when there is an incorrect request among the multiple requests sent within a payload using the $batch operation?
In a $batch operation, if one request fails, all the other requests fail simultaneously. This is the expected system behaviour.
41. What is the validity of a CSRF token?
CSRF token validity is linked to the validity of the security session. Usually, the security session is valid for 3600s (i.e. 60 mins) and if any successful call using the same session cookie is done within this duration, the session expiry is extended by another 60 minutes.
42. Unable to find Opportunity field in SalesQuoteCollection
Currently, the field Opportunity is not a part of SalesQuoteCollection. Hence it can't be accessed via OData or Data Workbench.
43. Is there any plan to support logical OR in different properties?
Currently, logical OR only works for the same property and there is no plan to support logical OR in different properties.
44. Timeline comments are showing incorrect format in C4C Ticket after using OData API.
The timeline expects the text to be Rich Text Content. This means when sending the formatted text for Timeline, you would need to pass break tags (<br>), instead of \n.
45. How long are the logs retained in OData API Monitor?
By default, it is 7 days. From 2011 release onwards, it is extended to 15 days
46. Does C4C OData support single sign-on (SSO)?
Yes, by using the URL https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata-sso/v1/c4codataapi (where XXXXXX represents your tenant)
For individual OData Services (such as, for example, ProductCollection), the URL should be https://myXXXXXX.crm.ondemand.com/sap/c4c/odata-sso/v1/product.
47. Is Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) Enabled for OData Services?
Currently, CORS is not supported for OData Services API.
48. The GET call does not return a x-CSRF-token for the technical user in Postman, SOAP UI, CPI or in any external integration.
The CSRF token is not returned for Technical user. Technical user should be used for server-to-server integration and in this case, there is no need for CSRF token. OData calls made with the technical user will not return a CSRF token and POST calls work without CSRF token for such users and are also not required for PUT/PATCH/DELETE.
49. Why is OData API Monitor still capturing calls when deactivated?
All error calls are logged default. The Monitor is not required to be activated to log error calls