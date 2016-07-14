SAP Cloud for Customer Platform and Integration FAQ

There can be two situations where extensions have been made:

You have added more fields to your CSV file. These fields may or may not be available in the standard object in SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer

You have extended SAP’s standard business object with new fields.

In both these situations, you cannot use an existing template. If there are any changes to the fields on SAP Hybris Cloud for Customer or in the CSV files, you must create a new template, or modify existing template along with all required mappings, from Data Workbench Templates work center view.