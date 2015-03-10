SAP Cloud for Customer – Analytics FAQ

Data Source
Why is the data source ID in Operational Data Provisioning (ODP) different from the one the one in Cloud for Customer?
This is due to the SAP BW format of data source names. The data source ID is not changing but is concatenated to 20 characters. Further to this, the format has 4 characters added at the end of the data source name. So a data source ID like “SEODSRQINTERACTIONU01” is changed to its ODP equivalent “SEODSRQINTERACTIO0$P”. This new data source ID is used to extract data from ODP into BW.
When previewing standard data sources, why do I get one of the following error messages? ‘Technical error occurred: An exception occurred, but was neither handled locally, nor declared in a RAISING clause’? ‘Report cannot be opened; report an incident, See XML error message in property XmlMessage’
The error could be due to the amount of data requested via the data source. The data limit is 250000, so make sure to restrict the data with some parameters and apply selections. If it is a custom data source you also need to ensure that the modelling is done according to best practices.
What are the best practices when modelling custom Data Sources?
If you would like to know what the best practices are to ensure the best performance, you can refer to the Knowledge Base Article Best Practices for Modelling Data Sources and Reports - Performance where we have compiled everything that you need to take into consideration.
Why are custom key figures not available for data sources?
Only key figures which are part of a data source are available when the data source is used to create another joined or combined data source. Key figures which are created for a data source are not available while creating a new joined or combined data source. Please create your custom data source first, and then create the new key figure based on the custom data source.
Why does my extraction of data via OData go into a failed state and throw the following error message? '500 SAP Internal Server Error, no more memory available to extend an internal table. (termination: RABAX_STATE)'
Most probably the amount data being requested is too large and hence the system is out of available
memory while trying to fetch it. Try restricting the data with some parameters.
Why does my extraction via ODP to BW go into a failed state and throw the following error message? 'Error in source system Error message: SOAP:1031 SRT: Empty SOAP Message received SoapFaultCode:4 Internal Error SoapFaulCodeName: Server |SoapFaulCodeNamespace: RABAX occurred on server side'
Most probably the amount data being requested is too large and hence the system is out of available memory while trying to fetch it. Try restricting the data with some parameters. You can also make use of pagination to receive data in batches. You can refer to SAP Note BW data source.
Report
Why do I receive the following error message when I try to execute a custom report? ‘Report cannot be opened; report an incident, See XML error message in property XmlMessage’
Why is the system performance slow even after I apply filters in reports?
Please refer to the answer given for the question in relation to custom reports execution.
Why do I get the following error while trying to run a report? ‘Internal server error (500)’
Please refer to the answer given for the question in relation to custom reports execution.
Why is my pie chart not rendered properly?
Pie charts support only one key figure which is the first in the selected key figure list.
How does sorting work in reports?
Sorting works from left to right which means that the records are firstly sorted on basis of the first column. If there are same values in the first column, it will then move to the next column to decide the sorting order.
Why can´t I add new default values to the variables in a standard report?
It isn't allowed to add new default values in a standard report. If you want to add new default values to an existing report, you can use the 'Report as copy' functionality to create a new custom report and add the default values there. However you can change the default values and save them as a new selection.
Why does the selection field for appear twice?
The selection field might appear twice if it is added by both, the key and the end user. For the field to appear once, you can ask the end users to remove it from their personalization settings.
Why am I unable to apply filters as expected for a custom report built on custom data source?
When the join conditions are incorrect, the data does not come in the filters. Correct the join conditions to make it work. You can make use of the Check option available in Data Source creation to ensure that the joins are set up correctly.
Why do some values in the report characteristics get truncated?
There is a limit of 60 characters for text fields. However, you can choose to show up to 1024 characters. To do this, open the corresponding report and then under the More Actions option and choose Show Extended Text.
Dashboard
Why do the dashboard connections not work?
This question is covered in the Knowledge Based Articles Dashboard Connections Not Working as Expected and Dashboard Interactions Not Working.
Why am I not able to create dashboards?
This is due to missing rights to all the work centers. Apart from access rights to the Business Analytics work center, you also need access and edit rights to the Administrator work center.
Odata
What is the basic setup for a query to use Odata with reports?
The basic URL pattern to retrieve report data looks like this:
<your system>/sap/byd/odata/<shortened name of work center>_analytics.svc/RP<reportID>QueryResults
Please also see the blog Odata for SAP Business ByDesign Analytics for further details and examples. Also note that the blog is for the Business ByDesign system but the same applies for Sales Cloud as well as Service Cloud.
How can I retrieve reporting meta data, e.g. a list of all fields for a report?
The URL pattern to retrieve meta data for all reports per work center looks like this:
<your system>/sap/byd/odata/<shortened name of work center>_analytics.svc/$metadata
The URL pattern to retrieve meta data for a specific report looks like this:
<your system>/sap/byd/odata/<shortened name of workcenter>_analytics.svc/$metadata?entityset=RP<report ID>QueryResults
Please also see the blog Odata for SAP Business ByDesign Analytics for further details and examples. Also note that the blog is for the Business ByDesign system but the same applies for Sales Cloud as well as Service Cloud.
Why is my Odata query not working?
There can be various reasons why your query might fail, for example:
- The Initial selection has a mandatory parameter which you have not filled in your query. Odata
always accesses the Initial selection (see question Why do my filters in the Odata query result in no data?), so if you have mandatory variables, please use $filter to pass a value for it.
- Your URL is not formatted correctly, for example filter values have a wrong format, invalid spaces, operators are wrongly used etc. For a full explanation on which parameters can be used and how to set up the URL, please also see the blog Odata for SAP Business ByDesign Analytics. Also note that the blog is for the Business ByDesign system but the same applies for Sales Cloud as well as Service Cloud.
- You are using a parameter that is not supported. Please only use the following parameters $select; $orderby (ascending); $orderby (descending); $totals; $filter; $top; $skip; $count; $inlinecount and $format,
- You are requesting too much data. Please see question Why has my Odata query for reports stopped working? .
- The report uses a key figure of type Grid, which is not supported. Please see the Knowledge Based Article Report Does Not Open in ODATA
- The report is not assigned to a work center, however in your query you are using a specific work center (other than Business Analytics)
Why has my Odata query for reports stopped working?
This is due to the resource allocation during the time of processing. The file size is becoming too huge and failing due to memory. Please put necessary conditions on the query to break data into smaller packages.
Why do my filters in the Odata query result in no data?
Odata report execution is always done for "Initial" selection. This means that whatever default selection you have defined in the browser report, Odata will always access that selection. If you have already some variables in this selection, the Odata query will take them over. Adding more filters may restrict the data even more, so that you have no result. Please see question 9 on how to overwrite the initial selection.
Why can’t I filter key figures on Odata?
Passing on key figures is not supported on Odata as it does not ensure consistency. Always perform conditions filtering on characteristics (dimensions).
What view and selection does Odata consider if I don’t specify any fields or variables?
If you do not set any variables in the URL, Odata will take the initial selection.
Further to this, If you do not define the characteristics and key figures you want to see in the view, Odata will display all available fields. Please be aware that depending on how many fields and how much data the report has, this may result in a time out. Hence, please use $select to specify the characteristics and key figures to be displayed.
How do I overwrite the initial selection?
There is a way to overwrite the variables in the initial selection: Use $filter for those characteristics and pass the required value. Please note, you can only overwrite the variable entries with new ones – you cannot delete them. If you need to delete the default selection parameters, please create a report copy and change the selection in the report definition (steps 4 and 5).