SAP Cloud for Customer – Analytics FAQ

The URL pattern to retrieve meta data for all reports per work center looks like this:

<your system>/sap/byd/odata/<shortened name of work center>_analytics.svc/$metadata

The URL pattern to retrieve meta data for a specific report looks like this:

<your system>/sap/byd/odata/<shortened name of workcenter>_analytics.svc/$metadata?entityset=RP<report ID>QueryResults

Please also see the blog Odata for SAP Business ByDesign Analytics for further details and examples. Also note that the blog is for the Business ByDesign system but the same applies for Sales Cloud as well as Service Cloud.