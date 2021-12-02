SAP Enterprise Contract Assembly FAQ

Permission on Template Permission on Text Block Behavior in the App Manage Legal Templates Behavior in the App Manage Text Blocks

Read Read Templates and text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified. Text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Read Write Templates and text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified. Text blocks can be viewed and modified.

Write Read Templates and text blocks can be viewed. The template can be edited but the read-only text blocks cannot be modified. Text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Write Write Templates and text blocks can be viewed and modified. Text blocks can be viewed and modified.

No authorizations configured Read Templates are not visible. Text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified.

No authorizations configured Write Templates are not visible. Text blocks can be viewed and modified.

Read No authorizations configured Templates can be viewed but the text blocks will be greyed out. Text blocks will not be visible.

Read Some text blocks have read permission, and some have write permission assigned Templates and text blocks can be viewed but cannot be modified. Text blocks with write permission can be viewed and modified. Text blocks with read permission can be viewed but cannot be modified.

Write No authorizations configured Templates can be viewed and modified, but the text blocks will be greyed out. Text blocks will not be visible.