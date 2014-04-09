SAP Cloud Applications Studio FAQ

The SAP Cloud Applications Studio is a client application installed on the developer’s computer and connects using a secure SSL connection to the SAP Cloud for Customer System. A deployment describes the life-cycle step which copies (deploys) a solution using the SAP Cloud Applications Studio from one tenant to another.

Please refer to the below blog for further details:

https://blogs.sap.com/2015/08/27/sap-cloud-applications-studio-deployment-landscape-basics/