Production-ready Systems

We now offer an automated SAP S/4HANA system deployment that is based on a configurable SAP S/4HANA Software stack and uses SAP installation tools.

While our preconfigured appliances we had – and still have – in the catalog are designed for quickly getting to a sandboxing, training or proof of concept system, the new type results in a production-ready SAP S/4HANA system. Here we do not unwrap prebuilt content into infrastructure with fix names but use default or custom stacks to install an SAP S/4HANA system guiding the user through the set up where system IDs, server names, sizing etc. can be freely chosen.

This production-ready deployment is designed for Microsoft Azure and has a tight integration into it.