Production-ready Systems

Production-ready deployment of SAP S/4HANA with SAP Cloud Appliance Library
We now offer an automated SAP S/4HANA system deployment that is based on a configurable SAP S/4HANA Software stack and uses SAP installation tools.
While our preconfigured appliances we had – and still have – in the catalog are designed for quickly getting to a sandboxing, training or proof of concept system, the new type results in a production-ready SAP S/4HANA system. Here we do not unwrap prebuilt content into infrastructure with fix names but use default or custom stacks to install an SAP S/4HANA system guiding the user through the set up where system IDs, server names, sizing etc. can be freely chosen.
This production-ready deployment is designed for Microsoft Azure and has a tight integration into it.
Current scope
- Guided installation by SAP and Microsoft
- Standardized SAP System set up offering default stacks for:
- SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS02 – non HA setup
- SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS02 – HA with system replication
- SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS02 – HA with cluster set up (Pacemaker)
- use custom SAP software stacks leveraging Maintenance Planner
- Less time to market due to automated set up approach
- System start stop operations (graceful system shut down)
- Easy LaMa Cloud onboarding for further operations
see also: Deploying a System
Videos and Learning Material
Usage for conversion
You may also use the installed SAP S/4HANA system as a target system for the migration and conversion of your existing SAP ERP on-premises system by using the DMO to Azure procedure. With this procedure, you can do the migration from your on-premises data center to Microsoft Azure while doing the conversion to SAP S/4HANA in the very same step. This means that you will need only one business downtime for both steps.
Target system for data migration option
Using a pre-installed high-available SAP S/4HANA system with SAP HANA system replication has the benefit that you do not have to configure the high-availability cluster and SAP HANA system replication on your own. Instead, everything is already pre-installed according to the SAP reference architecture and pre-configured for you.
pre-installed SAP S/4HANA system as the target. We will explain the procedure in a separate detailed blog post, so please stay tuned.