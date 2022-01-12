Production-ready Systems

We now offer an automated SAP S/4HANA system deployment that is based on a configurable SAP S/4HANA Software stack and uses SAP installation tools. This page will be serving up concepts and details for the offering and related use cases.

Production-ready deployment of SAP S/4HANA with SAP Cloud Appliance Library

We now offer an automated SAP S/4HANA system deployment that is based on a configurable SAP S/4HANA Software stack and uses SAP installation tools.

While our preconfigured appliances we had – and still have – in the catalog are designed for quickly getting to a sandboxing, training or proof of concept system, the new type results in a production-ready SAP S/4HANA system. Here we do not unwrap prebuilt content into infrastructure with fix names but use default or custom stacks to install an SAP S/4HANA system guiding the user through the set up where system IDs, server names, sizing etc. can be freely chosen.

This production-ready deployment is designed for Microsoft Azure and has a tight integration into it.

Current scope

- Guided installation by SAP and Microsoft​

- Standardized SAP System set up​ offering default stacks for:

    • SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS02 – non HA setup 
    • SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS02 – HA with system replication 
    • SAP S/4HANA 2020 FPS02 – HA with cluster set up (Pacemaker)

    - use custom SAP software stacks​ leveraging Maintenance Planner

    - Less time to market due to automated set up approach​

    - System start stop operations (graceful system shut down)

    - Easy LaMa Cloud onboarding for further operations​

    see also: Deploying a System


    Videos and Learning Material

    Plan a new system and deploy a custom software stack (Part I)

    Default stack and deployment creation (Part II)

    Monitor the deployment progress, connect to system and start/stop system (Part III)

    Usage for conversion

    You may also use the installed SAP S/4HANA system as a target system for the migration and conversion of your existing SAP ERP on-premises system by using the DMO to Azure procedure. With this procedure, you can do the migration from your on-premises data center to Microsoft Azure while doing the conversion to SAP S/4HANA in the very same step. This means that you will need only one business downtime for both steps.

    Target system for data migration option

    Using a pre-installed high-available SAP S/4HANA system with SAP HANA system replication has the benefit that you do not have to configure the high-availability cluster and SAP HANA system replication on your own. Instead, everything is already pre-installed according to the SAP reference architecture and pre-configured for you.

    The procedure will differ from the DMO to Azure procedure detailed in the technical whitepaper Converting from SAP ERP on Premise to SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure because we are using the

    pre-installed SAP S/4HANA system as the target. We will explain the procedure in a separate detailed blog post, so please stay tuned.