Appliance Templates - FAQs around Terms and Conditions

All related entry points are listed in the support page of SAP Cloud appliance Library.

As a trial user:

If you use an appliance templates and run it within the 30 day trial period , you can check the SAP community and search for the tag "SAP Cloud Appliance Library". Note that you may also ask a question using "SAP Cloud Appliance Library" as a primary tag.

As a subscribed user:

If you purchased an SAP Cloud Appliance Library subscription package from the SAP Store, you can create a case for the SAP Cloud Appliance Library under the component BC-VCM-CAL. For more information, see this document:

Create a Case