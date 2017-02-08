FAQ for Trial Offering (Appliance Templates)

When you create an appliance from an appliance template for the first time you need to accept the 30-Day Trial Licenses Agreement if you don't have a subscription for SAP Cloud Appliance Library.

As soon as you have accepted this agreement, the 30 day trial will start - even if you stop the creation of the appliance right afterwards or if you finish the creation of the appliance but leave it suspended.

Note that there is also a reminder in the screen stating: The trial period of this appliance template will beginn on the date you accept this agreement.

And it will end extactely 30 days later.