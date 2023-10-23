FAQs for Appliance Templates

FAQ for Trial Offering
Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about working with the 30-day SAP Cloud Appliance Library free trial offering.
FAQ for Terms and Conditions
Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about SAP Cloud Appliance Library usage terms for Appliance Templates.
FAQ for Subscription and Costs
Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about subscribing to SAP Cloud Appliance Library and the expenses you need to take into account.
FAQ for Licenses
Here you'll find answers to the questions we get asked the most about licenses needed for an Appliance Template.