SAP Cloud Appliance Library is a self-service tool: It enables customers and partners to easily and quickly deploy appliances in their own hyperscaler environments.

The main use cases are testing, exploring new product versions, implementation of proof-of-concept or development projects.

SAP Cloud Appliance Library...

contains a large number of current preconfigured appliance templates consisting of either a system or system landscapes.

provides automation to copy these templates to the user environments and to install running systems (appliances) from them which can be accessed and used immediately afterwards.

provides management functions for the operation of these appliances, such as scheduling, access restrictions, snapshot creation, and more.

Anyone can browse the Appliance Template catalog.

As a logged in public or S-user you can deploy appliances and work with them.