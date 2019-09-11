Hybrid Analytics

Explore the opportunity to leverage your SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite investment alongside SAP Analytics Cloud with this curated list of resources.

    Introduction

    SAP Analytics Cloud is the strategic analytics platform for SAP. As more and more on-premise SAP BusinessObjects BI customers adopt SAP Analytics Cloud, they run a combination of both products in a hybrid environment. This page will help you find resources and information on how to benefit from hybrid analytics and plan your journey to the cloud.




    Hybrid Analytics


    Hybrid Connectivity

    Journey to Cloud

    Transitioning Analytic Applications from Lumira to SAP Analytics Cloud

    Transitioning Data Exploration use case to SAP Analytics Cloud


    SAP BusinessObjects BI

    Technical & Support Articles