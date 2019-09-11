Page Contents
On this page, you will find the following resources on Hybrid Analytics:
Introduction
SAP Analytics Cloud is the strategic analytics platform for SAP. As more and more on-premise SAP BusinessObjects BI customers adopt SAP Analytics Cloud, they run a combination of both products in a hybrid environment. This page will help you find resources and information on how to benefit from hybrid analytics and plan your journey to the cloud.
- Page: Extending SAP BusinessObjects BI with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Go Hybrid Now: The Case for Combining SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP BusinessObjects
- Video: Go Hybrid with SAP Analytics Cloud & SAP BusinessObjects
- Blog: How to Extend the Analytic Capabilities of SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Right sizing BusinessObjects BI maintenance to extend to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: SAP BusinessObjects BI and SAP Analytics Cloud: Best of Both Worlds
- Learn about SAP Analytics Cloud
- View all blogs on Hybrid Analytics
- View all questions on Hybrid Analytics
Hybrid Analytics
- Best Practice: Hybrid Implementation
- Blog: Seamless Access to On-Premise and Cloud Content with Analytics Catalog
- Article: Harmonized Experience with Web Intelligence 4.3 and SAP Analytics Cloud
- Help: Hybrid User Management for SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 and SAP Analytics Cloud
Hybrid Connectivity
- Blog: Leveraging SAP BusinessObjects Data in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Video: Create Live Universe Connection in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Live Data Connect Architecture Overview – Where is the data?
- Help: SAP BusinessObjects Live Data Connect Help Guide
- Help: What’s New in Live Data Connect 3.2? (released Q4 2020)
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud universe Feature Support
- Help: Limitations to SAP Universe Live Data Connections
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: SSO to Live Universe Data Connection using Azure AD SAML
- Blog: SAP Analytics Cloud: Live Universe Connection over the Internet
- Wiki: SAP Analytics Cloud - Live Universe Consumption (LUC) Best Practices
- Blog: Hybrid Analytics and BW/4HANA, a #SAPTechEd Recap
Journey to Cloud
- Blog: Scheduling Publications in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Possible Migration Paths from BEx and BusinessObjects to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Virtual Workshops: Extend your Analytics Series
Transitioning Analytic Applications from Lumira to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Dashboards and Applications with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Article: Analytics Designer Overview
- Blog: Performance Improvements: SAP Analytics Cloud vs. SAP Lumira Designer
- Blog: Transitioning from SAP Dashboards to SAP Analytics Cloud
- SAP Note: 2902872 - Lumira Maintenance Extended to 2025/2027 (S-User ID required)
Transitioning Data Exploration use case to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAP BusinessObjects Explorer and SAP BusinessObjects Xcelsius End of Life | Next Steps
- Blog: Migrate your SAP BusinessObjects Explorer documents to SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Search and Data Exploration with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Search and Data Exploration with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Key Functional Deep-Dive between SAP BusinessObjects Explorer and SAC
- Paper: Migration Examples by Use Case for SAP BusinessObjects Explorer
SAP BusinessObjects BI
- Blog: What’s new in SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3
- Blog: Moving SAP BusinessObjects to the Cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Private Cloud Edition and SAP Analytics Cloud
- Document: SAP BusinessObjects BI suite Maintenance Strategy
- Paper: Web Intelligence Q4 2020 Solution Brief
- Webinar: #askSAP Moving Forward with SAP BusinessObjects BI and SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3 Virtual Tour: access the session recordings
- Webinar: SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3: Discover the latest Innovations
- Webinar: SAP BusinessObjects Web Intelligence 4.3: What's New with your Favorite Reporting Tool
- Webinar: SAP Crystal Report 4.3: What's New
- Blog: Preparing for SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3
- Blog: What's New in Web Intelligence 4.3
- Blog: What’s New - Automation Framework renamed as Workflow Assistant
- Blog: BI 4.3 - Silent Installation Enhancements
- Blog: BI 4.3 - One Uninstaller
- Blog: What's New - BI Workspace BI 4.3
Technical & Support Articles
- KBA: 2531819 - Troubleshooting errors with Import Connection to SAP Universe (UNX) in SAP Analytics Cloud
- KBA: 2527393 - SAP Analytics Cloud Live Data Connection to SAP Universes via SAP BOE Live Data Connect
- KBA: 2779674 - "Error occurred logging onto BOE" when creating Import Connection to BI Universe
- SAP Note: 2903302 - Lumira Server 2.x support on SAP BI Platform 4.3
- SAP Note: 2902872 - End of Mainstream Maintenance for SAP Lumira Designer 2.x, SAP Lumira Discovery 2.x & SAP Lumira Server for BI Platform 2.x