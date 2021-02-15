Page Contents
Introduction to SAP Analytics Cloud
SAP Analytics Cloud is a single solution for business intelligence and enterprise planning, augmented with the power of artificial intelligence, machine learning technology and predictive analytics. It helps everyone in your organization make better decisions and act with confidence.
SAP Analytics Cloud removes silos, empowers business analysts and unifies a company’s decision-making processes by combining business intelligence, augmented analytics, and enterprise planning into one product.
Users can plan across all lines of business and augment their planning workflows with predictive technologies, allowing finance executives and FP&A practitioners plan and collaborate for better business outcomes.
SAP Analytics Cloud help companies make smarter, more confident decisions by embedding smart capabilities, based on machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), that automatically reveals relationships, hidden patterns, and outliers in data.
Getting Started for Everyone
- Video: Overview of SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Overview of SAP Analytics Cloud | TechEd 2020
- Blog: Press Play with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning: Beginner’s Guide to SAP Analytics Cloud Terminology
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud Feature Scope
- Help: Features by License Type for Analytic Models
- Help: Features by License Type for Planning Models
- Webinar: SAP Analytics Cloud on Mobile
- Mission: Getting Started with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learn more: SAP Analytics Cloud Learning Center
- Webinar: Sign-up or Watch Webinars On-demand
- Free Training: openSAP course on Intelligent Decisions with SAP Analytics Cloud
- View All SAP Analytics Cloud Blogs
- View All SAP Analytics Cloud Questions
Becoming Competent
- SAP HANA Journey Featured Learnings and Resources
- SAP Analytics Cloud Learning Missions
- Mastering SAP Analytics Cloud by Ingo Hilgefort
- Join the free openSAP course on SAP Analytics Cloud
- Take SAP Analytics Cloud Training Courses
- Navigate the SAP Analytics Cloud Learning Journey
- Get Certified on SAP Analytics Cloud
Getting Started for Analysts
- Article: Jumpstart Your Stories With Business Content
- Webinar: Getting Started with Stories in SAP Analytics Cloud
- Webinar: Make Your SAP Analytics Cloud Stories Smarter with Augmented Analytics
- Webinar: Search and Data Exploration with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Training Course: SACPR1 – SAP Analytics Cloud Predictive Functions
Getting Started for Planners
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud End-to-End Planning Overview
- Webinar: End-to-End Planning Capabilities using SAP Analytics Cloud
- Free Training: OpenSAP course on SAP Analytics Cloud Planning
- Training Course: SACP20 - SAP Analytics Cloud Planning
- Training Course: SACP30 - SAP Analytics Cloud: Integrated Plannin
Getting Started for Administrators
- Help: System Requirements and Technical Prerequisites
- Blog: Product Updates
- Article: Quarterly Release Schedule
- Webinar: Everything you need, to get started with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning Track: Setting up SAP Analytics Cloud
- Learning Track: Introduction to Connections
- Article: SAP Analytics Cloud APIs
- Free Training: openSAP course on SAP Analytics Cloud Authentication and Data Connectivity
