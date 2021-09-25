SAP Analytics Cloud FAQ

General Questions
What is cloud analytics?
Cloud analytics is the use of remote public or private computing resources—known as the cloud—to analyze data on
demand. Cloud computing analytics helps streamline the business intelligence process of gathering, integrating,
analyzing, and presenting insights to enhance business decision making.
SAP Analytics Cloud is a single solution for business intelligence, augmented and predictive analytics, and enterprise planning with the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.
What makes SAP Analytics Cloud different from other analytics solutions?
There are a few reasons why SAP Analytics Cloud is different from other analytics solutions. For starters, SAP
Analytics Cloud is 100% accessible in the cloud. This means you’ll only need your web browser to access your
account, no desktop application setup is required.
Thanks to the SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP has unique, direct connectivity to SAP data sources and provides data integration, management, and analysis capabilities on a common, enterprise-grade infrastructure in the cloud for all data (SAP and non-SAP).
What makes SAP Analytics Cloud truly stand out from other solutions is our integrated planning capabilities. Bringing planning and business intelligence together allows you to analyze, report, budget, and forecast within a single solution. And, with SAP Digital Boardroom, you can extends SAP Analytics Cloud to provide a 360° view across all Lines of Business and operations to transform the modern boardroom experience on large touchscreen displays.
SAP Analytics Cloud also has augmented and predictive analytics features powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.
As well, SAP Analytics Cloud offers a mobile app for iOS devices, so you can access your dashboards anywhere, anytime. You can download it for free from the app store.
For more information, please check out our product page.
Is SAP Analytics Cloud right for my business?
There’s a reason we’re recognized for leading customer experience and analytics. SAP Analytics Cloud is designed to scale for businesses of any size, from a sole proprietorship to large enterprises. And for more details, check out our plans and options page.
Is it easy to collaborate using SAP Analytics Cloud?
Collaborating is super easy with SAP Analytics Cloud. You can easily export dashboards as PDF, PowerPoint, or Google Slides files. Scheduling publications also allows you to share a dashboard on a regular cadence to your stakeholders through email. With the calendar, you can create tasks, assign tasks to other users, and set due dates. You can also chat with your team, in real-time or through notifications!
What types of data sources can I connect to with SAP Analytics Cloud?
SAP Analytics Cloud can connect to various on-premise and cloud data sources including SAP HANA, SAP BW, SAP
BPC, OData, Google BigQuery, SQL, SAP Universes and more. Check out our Data Connections page for more
information and help on setting up your connections.
Trial users can work with data by importing local files (.csv, .xlsx) or by connecting to Google Drive.
Can I share stories outside my organization?
You can’t share stories outside your organization, but this is for your own protection.
Stories can only be shared with users on the same Analytics Cloud system, and cannot be accessed without logging in. This is to protect your private information from getting into the wrong hands.
Is SAP Analytics Cloud available in different languages?
Yes, it is! You can change your language preferences in your profile to update SAP Analytics Cloud to one of the available translations.
How often is SAP Analytics Cloud updated?
As a cloud solution, SAP Analytics Cloud is updated frequently. Visit Product Updates for the latest release notes and roadmap information.
Free Trial
How long is the SAP Analytics Cloud free trial?
Once you sign up for a free trial, you will have initial access to SAP Analytics Cloud for 30 days.
Can I extend my trial past 30 days?
Yes, you can extend your trial. You will get an offer within your SAP Analytics Cloud trial application to offer you a trial
extension for an additional 60 days (90-day total access).
Once you click “Extend Trial”, your trial has been extended to 90-days.
You will also receive an email when you have 1 week left, 3 days, and one last day in your trial offering you to extend to this 90-day trial.
As a reminder, you can see how many remaining days you have in your trial at the top right-hand corner of your screen within SAP Analytics Cloud.
Please note the trial cannot be extended once expired and cannot be extended beyond 90 days.
What is included in the free trial?
During your free trial, you will have access to a single user license to try both SAP Analytics Cloud for business
intelligence and SAP Analytics Cloud for planning features.
In the free trial you can connect your data sources, model your data, create visualizations, add augmented analytics, and try predictive planning.
See the feature differences between trials and paid plans on our pricing page–this includes both business intelligence and planning versions.
What happens to my data when the trial expires?
The SAP Analytics Cloud trial becomes unusable once your trial has expired. This means that any work saved on the trial environment will be deleted and cannot be moved to another trial tenant. When a user purchases licenses, they cannot upgrade their trial tenant to a productive tenant.
I registered for the trial in the past. Am I still eligible to try the SAP Analytics Cloud trial?
To receive a new SAP Analytics Cloud trial using the same email, you must wait six months after your initial sign up.
What data sources can I use during my trial?
There are several data sources you can use with your SAP Analytics Cloud Trial account. As a trial user, you can work
with data by importing local files (.csv, .xlsx), using live connections, or accessing acquired (on-premises) connections. Below, you will find our live and on-premises options:
Live Connections:
- SAP Business Warehouse
- SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
- SAP HANA Cloud
Imported/Acquired Data:
- SAP Business ByDesign Analytics
- SAP Cloud for Customer
- SAP Cloud for Customer Analytics
- SAP HANA
- SAP Integrated Business Planning
- SAP S/4HANA
- SAP SuccessFactors
- Dow Jones
- Google Big Query
- Google Drive
- OData Services
- Qualtrics
For more information on all data sources available in your trial, read our Community post here. To get started, we highly recommend using our sample data set to try modeling for yourself.
Your Account
How do I sign up for an SAP Analytics Cloud account?
You can start by signing up for our free trial or subscribe to SAP Analytics Cloud for Business Intelligence for more data source connections, the ability to add more users, and in-app collaboration features.
Can I change the email address associated with my account?
If you’re on a free trial, you won’t be able to update the email associated with your account until you upgrade to a Business Plan.
If you’re already subscribed to SAP Analytics Cloud for business intelligence or SAP Analytics Cloud for planning, your System Administrator can update your email address for you.
I signed up for an account, but I still didn’t receive an email. Now what?
If you still don’t have an email, check your junk mail just to make sure that our email didn’t get misplaced. If you don’t
see anything from us, visit the login page and click the “Forgot Password” link. Enter the appropriate email address
and follow the instructions in the email to setup a new password.
Still having trouble? It might be time to contact support.
I’m having trouble logging in to my unique URL
If you’re having trouble logging in, check your email for a direct link to your login page or contact your system administrator.
Which browser should I use for my SAP Analytics Cloud trial?
We recommend the latest versions Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, which are fully supported by SAP Analytics Cloud.
Please check our system requirements and technical prerequisites for all requirements.