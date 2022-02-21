SAP Analytics Cloud Business Content

Those who have been around with SAP and Analytics, know that business content has a long-standing history within SAP. You will easily recognize concepts and be able to leverage content in your SAP Analytics Cloud system.

Those that are new to the topic – no worries! I will include all information here, independent of where you are coming from. And if you miss any information, please use the comments in one of our blogs or directly send a mail to sap_analytics_cloud_content@sap.com and we will help you along.

SAP Analytics Cloud content may come stand alone or it builds on a corresponding content package in SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. Navigate to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud Business Content community page for all details.

Business Content for SAP Analytics Cloud (and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud) does not come from SAP alone. Our partners have been included from the start, expanding the reach of content by adding their experience and knowledge about SAP and non-SAP data sources. The Business Content helps you jump-start your project, accelerate the implementation or get inspirations on relevant measures and KPIs for Industry, line-of-business or cross analytics scenarios.