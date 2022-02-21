SAP Analytics Cloud Business Content

Introduction
Those who have been around with SAP and Analytics, know that business content has a long-standing history within SAP. You will easily recognize concepts and be able to leverage content in your SAP Analytics Cloud system.
Those that are new to the topic – no worries! I will include all information here, independent of where you are coming from. And if you miss any information, please use the comments in one of our blogs or directly send a mail to sap_analytics_cloud_content@sap.com and we will help you along.
SAP Analytics Cloud content may come stand alone or it builds on a corresponding content package in SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. Navigate to the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud Business Content community page for all details.
Business Content for SAP Analytics Cloud (and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud) does not come from SAP alone. Our partners have been included from the start, expanding the reach of content by adding their experience and knowledge about SAP and non-SAP data sources. The Business Content helps you jump-start your project, accelerate the implementation or get inspirations on relevant measures and KPIs for Industry, line-of-business or cross analytics scenarios.
Latest Updates
2022/02/21: SAP Analytics Cloud content Q1/2022 has been released. Find the new packages below and all details in the What's new and the documentation.
For those package that are built on SAP Data Warehouse Cloud content visit the SAP Data Warehouse Cloud content community page.
What is SAP Analytics Cloud content?
The free business content for SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Digital Boardroom provides a quick and easy starting point for your individual analytics scenarios. It includes predefined Stories, Dashboards and Data models that are tailored to existing SAP Data sources. The packages are industry and line of business (LoB) specific.
You can easily connect the content to your own data and get started with your Analytics Journey in SAP Analytics Cloud. We provide a detailed documentation of KPIs, models and data flows which enables you to understand how the dashboards are built and adjust them to your specific requirements.
Many of our content is ready to run with sample data.
It will help you in finding meaningful examples to explore the tool’s functionality and get inspired for your own reporting featuring technology highlights such as planning, Smart Assist, value-driver trees, and mobile design.
SAP Business Content
Please navigate to the Content Network Release Information Guide on the SAP Help Portal for details of what is included in each package.
Find here an overview of the currently available content packages.
Line of Business:
- Advanced Compliance Reporting
- Business ByDesign
- Cloud Platform Integration Reporting Dashboard
- Contract Management for SAP Procurement (Ariba)
- CRM - Sales Performance - C4C
- CRM - Service Cloud
- DCS GST Goods and Services Tax Analytics
- Enterprise Analytics for Procurement (Ariba)
- Entitlement Management
- Environment Health & Safety
- Extended Service Parts Planning (eSPP) for SAP S/4HANA On Premise (2020)
- FI Operational Expenses Planning & Analysis
- Field Service Management
- Finance
- Finance - Contract Accounts (FI-CA)
- Finance – Contract Based Revenue Recognition
- Finance - Live based on Semantic Tags
- Finance Accounts Receivable - Invoice Payment Forecasting
- Finance for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Financial Analytics Dashboard for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Financial Compliance Management NEW
- Financial Consolidation for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Financial Planning & Analysis for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Financial Products Subledger for SAP S/4HANA
- Financial Products Subledger IFRS17 for S/4HANA
- Group Reporting Planning for SAP S/4HANA
- Healthcare Enterprise Capacity Planning
- HR Analytics for S4HANA Cloud and SAP SuccessFactors (SAP Best Practices)
- Human Experience Management(HXM) Workforce Planning
- Human Experience Management(HXM) Workforce Planning: Add-On
- Human Resources - Salary Planning
- Human Resources - SuccessFactors
- Human Resources – SuccessFactors (Simplified Chinese)
- Intelligent Real Estate NEW
- Integrated Business Planning (IBP)
- Integrated Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA
- Add-on for Integrated Financial Planning for SAP S/4HANA
- Integration Suite
- Intelligent Asset Management
- Liquidity Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Logistics Business Network - Supply Chain Network Analytics
- Marketing Cloud
- Marketing On Premise (1909)
- Marketing On Premise (2009)
- Master Data Governance - Data Quality Analysis
- Order Management foundation NEW
- Outcome-Based Business Insights
- Portfolio & Project Management
- Predictive Asset Insights
- Procurement Ariba
- Procurement for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Procurement Invoice to Pay NEW
- Procurement Procure to Order NEW
- Procurement Sourcing NEW
- Procurement: Contract Management
- Procurement: Enterprise Contract Management NEW
- Product Cost Planning
- Product Carbon Footprint Analytics
- Project Budgeting & Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Projects Staff Planning
- Qualtrics - Customer Satisfaction Score
- Qualtrics - Survey Distribution and Analysis
- Qualtrics - Touchpoint NPS
- Receivables Management for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Sales Analysis for SAP S/4HANA on-premise NEW
- Sales Analytics for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Social Media Analysis (Twitter) NEW
- Solution Manager IT Service Management
- Solution Manager Test Suite Analytics
- Spend Analysis (Ariba)
- Statistical Process Control (SPC) Toolkit
- SuccessFactors Workforce Planning (SAP Best Practices)
- SuccessFactors Visa and Permits Management content with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Supply Base Optimization
- Supply Chain Management: Life Sciences Dashboard
- Transportation Management
- Travel & Expense - Concur
- Treasury Management for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (Best Practice)
- UI Logging
- Vendor Management System - Fieldglass
- Workforce Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
Industries:
- Aerospace & Defense TERMS Dashboard
- Agricultural Origination, Trading & Risk Management Analysis
- Automotive Responsive Supply Networks - Stock vs Demand
- Automotive: Responsive Supply Network, Sales and Inventory
- Banking
- Chemicals
- Cloud platform Returnable Packaging Management dashboard
- Consumer Products
- Consumer Products Sales Target Planning NEW
- Consumer Products: Revenue Growth Management - Foundation
- Customer Profitability Analytics
- ECO - Engineering Construction & Operations
- Health Care
- High Tech
- Insurance
- Intelligent Real Estate
- Leonardo Industry Innovation Kit - Zero Waste
- Mill Products
- Mining
- Oil & Gas
- Overall Demand and Supply Situation for Order Fulfillment Manager
- POS Analysis for Retail
- Product Footprint Management NEW
- Professional Services for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Public Sector
- Public Sector Management Budget Planning NEW
- Public Sector Management KPI Reporting NEW
- Public Services - Higher Education & Research
- Public Services: Volunteer Workforce Management
- Real Estate
- Retail (Model Company Core Retail)
- Retail (Model Company Fashion for Vertical Business)
- Retail Omnichannel Article Availability and Sourcing
- Retail Replenishment Planning
- Retail Unified Demand Forecast
- Retail: Replenishment Planning and Unified Demand Forecast Dashboard
- Rural Sourcing Management
- Sales Planning for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (SAP Best Practices)
- Sports One Analytics
- Sports One Analytics (German)
- Sports One Analytics Version 2
- Supply Demand Overview for SAP S/4HANA Fashion and Vertical Business
- Sustainability Control Tower_2022.02
- Telecommunication
- Telecommunication: Customer Value Management (CVM)
- Trade Management
- Utilities
- Utilities: Meter to Cash
Partner Business Content
Not only SAP offers content, but we are also very happy to provide you with more SAP Analytics Cloud content from our partners.
- A41S Avantum: Finance and Controlling
- ABACO: Industry Supply Chain
- Akili: Retail Store Use Case
- AQOIA: Alcohol and Beverages Transformation
- AQOIA: Digital Edge Solution (Automotive)
- Blue Reply: Sales Funnel Dashboard
- Blueprint: People Science
- Bramasol: Analytics for Revenue Recognition Disclosure Reporting
- Cognizant: Leads Opportunity
- Cognizant: Overall Equipment Effectiveness
- Cognizant: Spend Analytics Solution
- COMERIT: Analytics for SLAN
- CTAC: Like for Like Method Retail
- CTAC: RFM Method Retail
- CTAC: Shelf Optimizer
- Dahlbeer: Accounts Receivable/Accounts Payable Planning
- Dahlbeer: Application Catalogue
- Dahlbeer: Product Portfolio Planning
- Dahlbeer: Raw Material Sourcing
- DELAWARE: Cost to Serve Quick Scan
- Ernst & Young: Financial Statement
- IBsolution: AGIMENDO.personnel workforce and cost planning
- Incture: Sales Analysis
- INFOMOTION: Corporate Finance
- INFOSYS: AR Overview and Trend Analysis
- INFOSYS: Business Trip Planning
- INFOSYS: Organizational Review
- INFOSYS: Qualtrics Employee Engagement Survey
- INFOSYS: Qualtrics Employee Onboarding Survey Solution
- INFOSYS: Retail HR
- INFOSYS: Retail Industry Financial Solution
- INFOSYS: Slow Moving Inventory Analysis Solution
- INFOSYS: Utilities 360
- Innologic: Load Monitor
- Intellect Bizware: Manufacturing Analytics
- Intellect Bizware: ZoomIn Sales Analytics
- Intellect Bizware: ZoomPro Project Analytics
- Itelligence India: It.Analytics CXO Dashboard
- Itelligence Nordics: Gross Profit and Revenue
- Itelligence Turkey: Finance Dashboard
- Kaar Technologies: Corporate Planning Dashboard
- Kaar Technologies: Plant Maintenance Dashboard
- Maihiro: CRM to Go for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Mibcon NDC: Data Privacy and Protection for SAP
- MSG Systems: Activity Based Costing
- MSG Systems: Raw Material Planning
- NIMBL: Headcount Planning
- NIMBL: Vendor Rating
- NTT Data: IT Infrastructure Monitoring
- Plus-IT: easyBI Tiles
- Plus-IT: easyBudget
- Process Partner: ProTime Analytics
- Protiviti: iPlan"
- Prowess: Delivery Tracking OTIF
- Prowess: Demand Forecast Planning
- Prowess: Employee Time and Attendance
- Prowess: Retail Data Analysis
- PWC: Predictive Analytics
- Rapid Views: Financial and Controlling real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP DWC
- Rapid Views: Material Management real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and Data Warehouse Cloud
- Rapid Views: Quality Management real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
- Rapid Views: Sales real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and DWC
- RapidViews: Production real time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
- Renew HR: SHARP HR Analytics
- Reply: MOSAIC - Margin-optimized Sales Intelligence
- Reply: OPERA – Opportunity Performance Analysis
- RW Consulting: Digital Marketing
- Savic: Finance Analytics Solution
- Savic: Material Analytics Solution
- Savic: Planning and Production Analytics
- Sierra: Contract and Lease Management Analytics for SAP HANA
- Syntax: Financial Planning
- Syntax: Opportunity Pipeline Reporting
- TruQua: CPG Price Volume Mix
- TruQua: Sentiment Analysis
- VASPP: Cap-Ex Planning
- VASPP: Carbon AI
- VASPP: Ideal Supplier Identification
- VASPP: Inventory Optimization
- VASPP: Process Control
- VASPP: Product Peformance Analysis
- VASPP: Request Accommodation for Disability Act
- VASPP: Retail Seasonal Forecasting
- VASPP: Revenue Reporting by Plant Maintenance
- VASPP: Spend Analytics
- Visual BI: Accounts Receivables
- Visual BI: HR Management and Planning
- Visual BI: Production Analytics for Food and Processing Industry
- Visual BI: Sales and Distribution
- Visual BI: SAP Digital Boardroom for Upstream Oil & Gas
- Visual Crossing: Location Analysis
- Visual Crossing: Weather Analysis
- Westernacher: Supply Chain Performance Assurance
- Wipro: Energy Usage Analysis and Forecasting
- Wolters Kluwer: CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA
How to access, install and use the content?
All SAP Analytics Cloud content packages can be accessed through the Content Network. SAP content packages can be found in the Business Content category in the content network, all packages from your partners are listed in the 3rd Party Business Content category.
Find more information about the Content Network in the SAP Analytics Cloud documentation here.
Find partner content packages also as part of the SAP Store.
Once you have identified a suitable package that you want to import, proceed as follows:
- Check all details of the package in the package description in the Content Network. In case the package is for free / a trial package, you can directly import it.
- If it is a paid content, you will be re-directed to a page where details are explained how to buy the package. Once a contract has been signed, you may continue with the content import (see example below).
- Finally Import the business content package into your tenant.
The documentation (for SAP packages) provides further detail of the content and relevant information. For Partner packages, follow the instructions in the package description or contact the partner. Contact information is either available in the package description or may be found in the SAP Store.