Join our International Conference for Chemicals April 27-29 Virtual!

Registration is open! Group rates available.

International Conference for Chemicals

SAP for Chemicals

SAP is the leading provider of on-premise and cloud-based solutions worldwide. SAP for Chemicals offers an innovative solution portfolio for enabling the intelligent enterprise in the chemical industry.

Featured Content

Empower the Intelligent Chemical Enterprise with SAP and its Ecosystem

Operate with visibility, focus and agility to drive game-changing outcomes faster, more effectively, and with less risk

Download

Start your Transformation Journey to SAP S/4HANA with Process Discovery

Understand your current business process performance. Identify new functionalities from SAP S/4HANA, SAP Fiori apps, automation and intelligent technologies to support your business goals.

RISE with SAP

Create a winning strategy for Industry 4.0

Explore SAP’s strategy for Industry 4.0 and how you can leverage Industry 4.0 to turn challenges into opportunities

Explore

The Intelligent Enterprise for the Chemical Industry

Inspire and shape a digital world to fuel profitable growth, safely deliver innovative chemicals, and build customer intimacy like never before.

Learn more

Expert Content

Find out about planned innovations and the future direction of SAP for Chemicals

Visit

Innovation Point of View

Read about how to unlock new business value with digital technology

Access

Transformation Navigator

The SAP Transformation Navigator is a free self-service which instantly summarizes the specific products a company needs to take its business to the next level of disruptive innovation - using an SAP S/4 HANA-centric landscape.

Access Tool