SAP BW/4HANA Remote Conversion

In-place Conversion
The In-place Conversion takes your existing SAP BW landscape through a transition process that transfers step-by-step data models and flows to objects compatible with SAP BW/4HANA. Prerequisite is SAP BW 7.5 powered by SAP HANA, the last major release of SAP BW.
Remote Conversion
To perform Remote Conversion, the first step is to install a brand-new SAP BW/4HANA sys-tem. A task list is available that automates and therefore greatly simplifies the initial system setup.
The Remote Conversion approach enables you to move whole data flow or transfer only se-lected data flows including the data from SAP BW 7.3 with any DB to a new installation of SAP BW/4HANA. You are able decide whether you want to build a clean system, leave old and unused objects behind, and reduce unnecessary layers of your data warehouse. If applicable, the Remote Conversion process includes a Unicode conversion. Carve-out scenarios are also supported.
Remote Conversions are based on new installations of SAP BW/4HANA. This approach is unique in that it eliminates the need to convert an entire legacy system. No matter whether you run SAP BW on SAP HANA or some other database, the Remote Conversion enables you to pinpoint the scenarios you want to convert while still in an old system. These scenarios are then transferred into your fresh installation and converted accordingly. You can then proceed with transferring data between your old and new installation.
The Remote Conversion is available for SAP BW 7.3 and later releases. Among other ad-vantages, this approach only includes objects that will remain relevant going forward and saves you the effort of converting your database. It thus represents the chance to build a clean system, leave old and unused objects behind while migrating to SAP BW/4HANA system.
Shell Conversion
If you want a fresh start i.e. preferring a greenfield approach, a Shell Conversion might be what best for you. It is available for release 7.0 to 7.5 and works like a Remote Conversion using a parallel SAP BW/4HANA landscape. Shell Conversion does not include the transfer and synchronization of existing data sets. Instead at your convenience, you can choose to load data from original sources, load data from original SAP BW system, or simply ignore historical data and start fresh.
Availability
In-place, Shell Conversion, and Remote Conversion are released for all customers and partners. Report incidents using the SAP Support Portal, component “BW-B4H-CNV-IPL”, “BW-B4H-CNV-SHL”, or “BW-B4H-CNV-RMT”.
Installations – BW/4HANA Remote Conversion
SAP Landscape Transformation (DMIS Add-on)
To transfer data models including data from the original SAP BW system to SAP BW/4HANA, install the SAP Landscape Transformation 2.0 add-on (DMIS) on both systems.
The license for SAP BW/4HANA includes the following runtime software: SAP Landscape Transformation, enterprise edition. Using the runtime software is solely limited to the use of the conversion cockpit in the context of a remote conversion to SAP BW/4HANA.
The runtime license does not include the use of any other functionality of SAP Landscape Transformation:
- SAP Landscape Transformation 2.0 is released for SAP ERP; it is not released for SAP BW or SAP BW/4HANA.
Using SAP Landscape Transformation 2.0 for ERP systems requires the purchase of a full SAP Landscape Transformation license. Contact your sales representative in case of questions.
The license for SAP BW/4HANA does not include the following software:
- SAP Landscape Transformation Replication Server
- SAP Test Data Migration Server
- or any further DMIS-based functionality
Further Information
- Standard overview presentation
- SAP BW/4HANA Remote Conversion click-through demo
- The SAP Note 2383530
- Class room Training - System Conversion to SAP BW/4HANA
- SAP BW/4HANA Landing Page http://sap.com/bw4hana
- SAP BW/4HANA Community Page https://community.sap.com/topics/bw4-hana
- SAP BW/4HANA Documentation http://help.sap.com/bw4hana10