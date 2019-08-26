SAP BW/4HANA Remote Conversion

To perform Remote Conversion, the first step is to install a brand-new SAP BW/4HANA sys-tem. A task list is available that automates and therefore greatly simplifies the initial system setup.





The Remote Conversion approach enables you to move whole data flow or transfer only se-lected data flows including the data from SAP BW 7.3 with any DB to a new installation of SAP BW/4HANA. You are able decide whether you want to build a clean system, leave old and unused objects behind, and reduce unnecessary layers of your data warehouse. If applicable, the Remote Conversion process includes a Unicode conversion. Carve-out scenarios are also supported.





Remote Conversions are based on new installations of SAP BW/4HANA. This approach is unique in that it eliminates the need to convert an entire legacy system. No matter whether you run SAP BW on SAP HANA or some other database, the Remote Conversion enables you to pinpoint the scenarios you want to convert while still in an old system. These scenarios are then transferred into your fresh installation and converted accordingly. You can then proceed with transferring data between your old and new installation.





The Remote Conversion is available for SAP BW 7.3 and later releases. Among other ad-vantages, this approach only includes objects that will remain relevant going forward and saves you the effort of converting your database. It thus represents the chance to build a clean system, leave old and unused objects behind while migrating to SAP BW/4HANA system.