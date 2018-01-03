SAP BW/4HANA 2.0

With version 2.0, SAP BW/4HANA continues to deliver on SAP's vision for a modern packaged data warehousing solution. This vision encompasses simplifying every aspect of data warehousing, capitalizing on all business applications and modern data sources via smart integration, and driving innovation with a unified data platform. The new version 2.0 improves the efficiency of administrative tasks, facilitates integrating with SAP lines of business applications in the cloud, and enhances data harmonization capabilities thanks to a tighter integration with SAP Data Hub. Version 2.0 pushes standard maintenance and support for SAP BW/4HANA to go at least until 2024 with follow-on releases to keep pushing beyond this date in the future. It demonstrates SAP's commitment to continue delivering innovations to more than 16,000 customers running SAP BW or SAP BW/4HANA deployed on-premise or hosted in the cloud, and to enable SAP S/4HANA customers to become intelligent enterprises.