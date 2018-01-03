SAP BW/4HANA Data Tiering Optimization

Overview
SAP Data Tiering Optimization is an option to optimize the memory footprint of data in SAP BW/4HANA and streamline administration and development, thereby reducing TCO.
Introducing one data tiering concept for hot, warm and cold data based on Advanced DataStore Objects enables users to create full flexible partitions based on the data temperature in SAP BW/4HANA. Find the full presentation here:
Furthermore, find a technical overview presentation of the SAP HANA Extension Nodes here:
For general information about the setup , installation and administration read the
Getting started part of the blog.