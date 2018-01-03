SAP BW/4HANA Data Tiering Optimization

Data Tiering Optimization helps SAP BW/4HANA customers to classify the data in the DataStore object (advanced) as hot, warm or cold, depending on the cost and performance requirements for the data.

Depending on this classification and how the data is used, the data is stored in different storage areas. Data Tiering Optimization provides a central UI, where all storage options can be set. The partitions from the SAP HANA database are used for this.

The following options are available:

Standard Tier (hot): The data is stored in SAP HANA.

Extension Tier (warm): The data is stored in a SAP HANA extension node. Only SAP HANA Extension Nodes can be used for warm data storage in SAP BW/4HANA – SAP HANA Dynamic Tiering is not applicable to SAP BW/4HANA.

External Tier (cold): The data is stored externally (SAP IQ, Hadoop or SAP Vora (the latter two are only available with SAP BW/4HANA 1.0 FP08 or higher))