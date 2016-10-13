Read about Analysis For Office
Read and learn from latest Analysis blogsSee Latest News and Updates
For Excel diehards doing multi-dimensional analysis on OLAP sources, and newly SAP Analytics Cloud , planning on BW IP and BPC . Find helpful resources, hear the latest news, and join the community.
Read and learn from latest Analysis blogsSee Latest News and Updates
Find helpful resources for learning Analysis Office, enhance your user experience, and share your ideas to improve our product.Video TutorialsCustomer Influence
Stay up-to-date with the latest product news, check out the SAP Analysis for Microsoft Office Road Map to get the latest information about the delivered and planned innovations, and more…Road Map
See Product Documentation to learn from the latest deliveriesProduct Documentation
Find additional helpful resources and Expert Blogs (Recommendations)SAP BEx Maintenance-Support PolicyExpert Blogs (Recommendations)