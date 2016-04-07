Flexible Workflow
Get to know Flexible Workflow in SAP S/4HANASAP S/4HANA Flexible Workflow Overview and Comparison with SAP Business WorkflowSAP S/4HANA Cloud – Flexible Workflow with new custom Pre-Condition for Purchase RequisitionShort video
Welcome to the community homepage of SAP Business Workflow & Flexible Workflow. Find the latest blogs, questions and answers, and further resources. Check the featured content and join our community to improve your workflow skills and reputation.
Integrating SAP Leonardo IoT to already powerful SAP’s workflow framework brings valuable insights into IoT sensor data to further enrich business context.Read the blog post
Learn how to activate Flexible WorkflowRead the blog post
There are many standard workflow scenarios available but some business requirements can not be satisfied by standard workflows. So it is important to develop something from scratch as per the business requirements. This blog post is mainly focus on Sales Order Approval process.Read the blog post
Learn some insights on rework activities in Flexible WorkflowsRead the blog post
Find out about SAP Workflow improvements courtesy of SAP Customer Connection, recent enhancements, and how to simplify SAP Business Workflow to meet SAP S/4 HANA demands.Which workflow?Workflow in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and On-PremiseSimplify for S/4HANA
Select your scenario for using Flexible WorkflowFlexible Workflow for Purchase RequisitionsFlexible Workflow for Supplier InvoicesFlexible Workflow for Purchase OrdersFlexible Workflow for Purchase ContractsFlexible Workflow for Supplier InvoicesFlexible Workflow for Scheduling AgreementsFlexible Workflow for Advanced Compliance ReportingFlexible Workflow for Central Purchase ContractsFlexible Workflow for the Approval of Documents in Sourcing and ProcurementFlexible Workflow for Centrally Managed Purchase Requisitions