New Tutorial: Consume SAP BTP Services from Any Hyperscaler
Deploy an SAP Fiori application in any hyperscaler, such as GCP, AWS, or Azure, and use services from SAP BTP.Consume SAP BTP Services from Any Hyperscaler
Welcome to the Building Extensions with SAP Business Technology Platform community! Follow and join the conversations to stay up-to-date with the latest news, projects, and features. Read our blogs, ask questions, find answers, and give us feedback.
Deploy an SAP Fiori application in any hyperscaler, such as GCP, AWS, or Azure, and use services from SAP BTP.Consume SAP BTP Services from Any Hyperscaler
The purpose of this mission is to help SAP partners to get a quick start on developing multitenant applications and provide best practices.Develop a Multitenant Extension Application in SAP BTP, Kyma Runtime
The way in which you can extend your SAP SuccessFactors functionality with extension applications on SAP BTP is now simplified.Introducing the reworked steps for extending SAP SuccessFactors on SAP BTP
Learn how you can use the trial offering of SAP BTP to extend your SAP solution.Extending SAP SuccessFactors, SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP Marketing Cloud with a Trial Account in SAP Business Technology Platform
You can enhance your businesses processes with custom extension applications running on SAP BTP.Extend SAP solutions with SAP BTP
SAP BTP enables quick, standardized, and secure connections from cloud and on-premise solutions from SAP and third parties to SAP BTP.Registering an SAP System in a Global Account in SAP BTP
Discover and consume APIs and events easily for your extension applications. Build new multi-tenant enabled extensions with SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) and ABAP RESTful Programming Model (RAP). Use libraries from SAP Cloud SDK with built-in best practices.SAP Cloud Platform Application Programming Model (CAP)ABAP RESTful Programming ModelABAP on SAP Cloud Platform - ABAP RESTful Programming ModelSAP Cloud SDK
Deploy your extensions in the runtime of your choice (for example, ABAP, Cloud Foundry, Kyma runtimes).Runtime of choiceKyma
Build responsive, event-driven extension applications by consuming events from underlying business processes in your SAP solutions. SAP BTP provides one event bus (based on SAP Event Mesh) for all cloud and on-premise applications.Extensions for the Intelligent EnterpriseSAP Event Mesh