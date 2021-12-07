Velocity Migration FAQs

Time frame: By when should you have switched to Velocity Edition?
We will stop developing the classic version of the Process Collaboration Hub on 31 December 2021 and aim for a complete transition to the new version by 31 December 2022.
How long does the switch generally take?
It depends on several factors. If SAP Signavio has already been rolled out in your entire company, the planning will take a little more time. If you are still in project status with SAP Signavio, this is an ideal moment to migrate to Velocity. The technical effort is already there and takes a few days.
Is it possible to manage multiple licenses automatically using SAML authentication?
Yes, multiple license types can be managed via SAML as long as your identity provider supports multi-value attributes.
Can the attribute display above the process display in the hub be configured as an introduction to the processes in Velocity in terms of content?
We have already launched the option for the administrator to set this up on BPMN diagram level in the configuration menu for the SAP Signavio Process Collaboration Hub.
Are there any materials regarding the Migration for on-premise users?
All information around the migration to the Signavio Velocity Edition can be found on the pages below.
EN - Switch to Signavio Velocity Edition
DE - Wechsel zur Signavio Velocity Edition
The Velocity Edition is available for SAP Signavio SaaS workspaces. We are working on providing more information on the migration from OnPrem to SaaS.
How and when will the Velocity Edition be distributed?
Would a change to the Velocity Edition also include contractual changes, for example with regard to the conditions for the licenses?
In case of questions, please reach out to community@signavio.com.