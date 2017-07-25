Adobe Flash end of support December 31, 2020 and BPC 10.0 NW end of maintenance

Adobe Flash end of support on December 31, 2020

KB 2935567 - BPC 10.0 for Microsoft and BPC 10.0 for SAP NetWeaver regarding Adobe Flash end of support

KB 2919654 - When is the end of maintenance for the BPC 10.0 NW product? Answer: December 31, 2020

KB 3012136 - Emergency workaround for BPC Web Client no longer working due to Adobe Flash end-of-life


How to keep Enterprise Flash Applications accessible in 2021

SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, Version for SAP NetWeaver

SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (SAP BPC) delivers planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial consolidation capabilities to easily adjust plans and forecasts, speed up budget and closing cycles, and ensure compliance with financial reporting standards!

Take financial planning to the next level

Extend SAP BPC with SAP Analytics Cloud

Changes in Business Planning and Consolidation in a Standard and Embedded Configuration

What's New - SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, Version for SAP NetWeaver

Upgrade to BPC 11.x

Feature Scope Description - SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, version for SAP BW/4HANA2645732 - Conversion from SAP BPC for NetWeaver to SAP BPC for BW/4HANA Central Note

Join the Extend Planning Movement

Maintenance extensions announced!Extend your investment in SAP Business Planning and Consolidation

SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, version for SAP BW/4HANA (11.0/11.1)

SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, version for SAP BW/4HANA, is a solution that is highly optimized for the SAP HANA platform. It provides everything you need to meet your bottom-up and top-down financial and operational planning requirements through a single application and user interface.

BPC 11.x for BW/4HANA Community

Getting Started: SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, version for SAP NetWeaver 10.1

The SAP Business Planning and Consolidation (SAP BPC) application delivers planning, budgeting, forecasting, and financial consolidation capabilities, so you can easily adjust plans and forecasts, speed up budget and closing cycles, and ensure compliance with financial reporting standards.

Installation Guide for SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, version for SAP NetWeaver on SAP Business Warehouse 7.50 and for SAP S/4HANA2103585 - Product Component Matrix for SAP Business Planning & Consolidation 10.1, version for Net Weaver 7.40/7.50, S/4HANA and Business Planning & Consolidation 11.x, version for BW/4 HANAProduct Availability Matrix: BPC 10.1Upgrade Guide for SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, version for SAP NetWeaverSecurity Guide for SAP Business Planning and Consolidation 10.1, version for SAP NetWeaverApplication Help for SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, version for SAP NetWeaver

