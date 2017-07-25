SAP Business Planning and Consolidation, Version for SAP NetWeaver

Adobe Flash end of support December 31, 2020 and BPC 10.0 NW end of maintenance

Adobe Flash end of support on December 31, 2020

KB 2935567 - BPC 10.0 for Microsoft and BPC 10.0 for SAP NetWeaver regarding Adobe Flash end of support

KB 2919654 - When is the end of maintenance for the BPC 10.0 NW product? Answer: December 31, 2020

KB 3012136 - Emergency workaround for BPC Web Client no longer working due to Adobe Flash end-of-life



