Loosely Coupled Solutions for SMBs
Discover the meaning of Loose Coupled solutions for SMBs and get inspired by several demo scenarios including the source code to implement them on your own demo environment!Loosely Coupled Solutions for SMBs
Are you passionate about Innovation ? If your goal is to go beyond simply implementing the #ERP, join the #IntelligentEnterprise for @SAPBusinessOne, @BusinesByDesign MEE/EMEA competition!
Eager to participate? Check the details and register for the Kick-Off Event.
In this community we want to share important information and tips helping you better take advantage of SAP Business One Extensibility APIs and tools as well as to have a communication channel for open discussions. Join the community!
Discover the meaning of Loose Coupled solutions for SMBs and get inspired by several demo scenarios including the source code to implement them on your own demo environment!Loosely Coupled Solutions for SMBs
Follow the proposed videos and hands-on exercises part of the SAP Business One Extensibility Program in the SAP Learning Hub!SAP Business One on HANA Development E-learning
It’s time to deep dive and check some of the prototypes we have developed so you can quickly get started developing your own innovative solutions. Watch the videos, check the presentations, clone the repositories and start playing with the code!Check the blog post!
Customers demand more and more for business applications with great UX, portability and seamlessly integrations. In this set of recorded sessions, you can learn the principles which set the basis for the next generation of SMB applications.Check the recordings in our blog post!
Learn more at your own pace.Webinar Series: Prototyping the Intelligent Enterprise for SMBsWebinar Series: Building the Intelligent Enterprise for SMBsSAP Business One Extensibility eLearning - YouTubeSAP Business One SDK eLearning Curriculum on SAP Learning Hub (S-user required)In Action – Integration Framework for SAP Business One – openSAPSAP Business One – YouTube ChannelSAP Cloud Platform – openSAPSAP HANA – openSAPSAP HANA Academy – YouTube