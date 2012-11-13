Current Release and Beyond
SAP Business Client is a user interface client that presents a single entry point to different SAP business applications and technologies. It is a high-fidelity shell for the Microsoft Windows platform aimed at a more efficient, intuitive, and complete user experience over different UI technologies, such as Web Dynpro ABAP/FPM, SAP GUI transactions, and SAP Fiori apps.
With release 7.70 Microsoft’s new Chromium-based browser control WebView2 can now be used in the SAP Business Client.SAP Business Client 7.70
Chromium Web Browser Control is available as of 6.5 from PL 5 onwards (Note: 6.5 is out of restricted support).SAP Buisness Client 7.0
SAP Business Client offers 3 different types of system connections. Using the Fiori launchpad connection type The SAP Business Client acts as a Windows-based desktop browser for the SAP Fiori launchpad with the ability to launch classic Dynpro applications (SAP GUI transactions) using an embedded SAP GUI for Windows. Different SAP Business Client connection types:SAP Fiori Integration
Need additional assistance? Visit the SAP Business Client Help Portal for Installation, Configuration, and Application assistance. Note: Please use component BC-FES-BUS-DSK to file an incident with the SAP Business Client team. We will be in touch as soon as possible.Help Portal 3.0