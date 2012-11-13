SAP Business Client

SAP Business Client is a user interface client that presents a single entry point to different SAP business applications and technologies. It is a high-fidelity shell for the Microsoft Windows platform aimed at a more efficient, intuitive, and complete user experience over different UI technologies, such as Web Dynpro ABAP/FPM, SAP GUI transactions, and SAP Fiori apps.

Current Release and Beyond

SAP Business Client 7.70

Running SAP Business Client with Microsoft Edge WebView2

With release 7.70 Microsoft’s new Chromium-based browser control WebView2 can now be used in the SAP Business Client.

SAP Business Client 7.70

Running SAP Business Client with Chromium Control

Chromium Web Browser Control is available as of 6.5 from PL 5 onwards (Note: 6.5 is out of restricted support).

SAP Buisness Client 7.0

SAP Business Client System Connections

SAP Business Client offers 3 different types of system connections. Using the Fiori launchpad connection type The SAP Business Client acts as a Windows-based desktop browser for the SAP Fiori launchpad with the ability to launch classic Dynpro applications (SAP GUI transactions) using an embedded SAP GUI for Windows. Different SAP Business Client connection types:

SAP Fiori Integration

Need additional assistance? Visit the SAP Business Client Help Portal for Installation, Configuration, and Application assistance. Note: Please use component BC-FES-BUS-DSK to file an incident with the SAP Business Client team.

