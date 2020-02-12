Localization Outlook
This outlook describes how the localization features and functional capabilities of SAP Business ByDesign are planned to progress over time.Localization Road MapSAP Business ByDesign: Localization outlook 2021
SAP Business ByDesign is SAP‘s cloud ERP solution for fast-growing, mid-market businesses to scale and compete without the complexity and cost. The SAP Business ByDesign Localization community is about sharing the know-how on the various localization features, tools, and the capabilities of the Localization Toolkit to enable you to adapt or extend the standard offerings from SAP Business ByDesign for a customer-specific process or for a localization requirement. Join the conversation to learn from product experts about the latest localization features, best practices, and technical implementations.
This outlook describes how the localization features and functional capabilities of SAP Business ByDesign are planned to progress over time.Localization Road MapSAP Business ByDesign: Localization outlook 2021
Learn about the latest innovations in SAP Business ByDesign.Integrating SAP Business ByDesign to Peppol NetworkCustom Tax File Generation in SAP Business ByDesign
Find out more about new innovations in partner space.Find out more
Find out more about the Localization Toolkit, enabling customers to extend the solution beyond the standard solution.Learn more
Learn more about each of the business capabilities by clicking the provided links:India E-Invoice approaches in SAP Business ByDesignCountry-wise approach for One-Stop Shop in SAP Business ByDesignIntroduction to Invoice Summary Application in SAP Business ByDesignGlance through the list of country/region-specific features in SAP Business ByDesign