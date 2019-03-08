What’s new?
Learn about the latest innovations and discover new features and capabilities of the current SAP ByDesign release.SAP Business ByDesign – What’s new in release 21.02Roadmap
SAP Business ByDesign is SAP‘s cloud ERP solution for fast-growing, mid-market businesses to scale and compete without the complexity and cost. It is a dynamic, configurable solution that’s built to scale to help your company become more efficient and keep growing with your business. The SAP Business ByDesign community is about sharing know-how and keeping your SAP Business ByDesign skills up to date. Join the conversation about new features, best practices, and technical implementations.
The pace of innovation of the SME ecosystem contributes to the success of SAP Business ByDesign.Innovations by the SAP Business ByDesign Ecosystem
Check out the SAP Business ByDesign mobile apps for smartphones.Built-in Mobility - self-services, analytics and CRM for smartphones
Check out the new SAP Business ByDesign openSAP microlearnings.openSAP Micolearnings for SAP Business ByDesign
Here we will proof how the 3 streams of Intelligent Enterprise for SME will help your business to take advantage of hands free business document processing, to manage by exception and to replace clicking and browsing with natural language communication.Get an overview on Intelligent Enterprise for SMEIntelligent Business Document Processing: Blockbuster or Netflix?From Decision Assistance to Decision Making: The Power of PredictionFrom Click to Chat… the highway through the Next Generation User ExperienceIntelligent Invoice ScanningIntelligent Invoice Scanning enhancements 2102Intelligent Mobile Expense Scanning
Learn how to manage your marketing, sales, and service processes – and drive customer engagement – by integrating your front-office and back-office processes into one solution, SAP Business ByDesign.Get an OverviewopenSAP course: Customer Relationship ManagementSAP Business ByDesign Commerce Add-onSubscription-based business models with SAP Business ByDesignOverview SAP Business ByDesign Commerce Add-onAll CRM blogs
Learn how to streamline HR processes with SAP Business ByDesign, such as organization management, workforce administration, time and attendance, and employee self-service.Get an OverviewResource Management based on Planned Work in Project TaskTime Administrator can block updates to old time entriesRehire with New Employment: Employee Central – SAP Business ByDesign integration
Learn how to get a real-time view of your financial situation, streamline your core accounting processes, and better manage cash and liquidity with SAP Business ByDesignGet an OverviewopenSAP course: Financial ManagementLease accounting for lessees based on IFRS 16 / ASC 842How to reach compliance with IFRS 15 and ASC 606Group reporting with SAP Financial ConsolidationTemporary VAT reduction / Mehrwertsteuersenkung
Learn how to organize projects of any size and complexity with integration across all functional with SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overviewopenSAP course: Project ManagementChange of Delivery Date in Projects and Project Stock OrderEnhanced Team Member Work Analysis – Period Plans
Learn how to model your internal and external supply and integrate the value chain for cost transparency, up-to-date inventory valuation, and a tight process integration with SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overviewopenSAP course: SAP Business ByDesign Supply Chain ManagementObsolete status for production master dataPre-Delivery Project Stock Orders from 3PL-SiteInclude Attachments in Output for Outbound DeliveriesAll SCM blogs
Learn how to manage sourcing and contracting, including strategic sourcing, RFQ processing, and supplier base management, and empower employees with self-service procurement capabilities with SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overviewIntelligent Supplier Invoice Scanning
Analytics makes business data transparent and is a must-have for every company. Learn how to use the built-in analytics solution of SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overviewopenSAP course: Built-in analyticsProcess monitoring and optimization with KPIsExtending SAP ByDesign analytics using SAP Analytics CloudOData for SAP Business ByDesign reports
Read about SAP ByDesign APIs, integration capabilities and integration scenarios. Learn how to extend SAP ByDesign by “build-in extensions” (Add-ins) and “side-by-side” applications.SAP ByDesign API OverviewOData API SamplesExtend SAP ByDesign using SAP Cloud Platform HTML5 ApplicationsSAP Business ByDesign side-by-side extensions on SAP Cloud PlatformExtend SAP Business ByDesign by mobile applicationsAlexa meets SAP Business ByDesignCreate SAP ByDesign sales orders using web servicesSAP Business ByDesign Public Solution ModelEnhance standard forms and create custom forms
SAP Business ByDesign and its extensibility concept has been instrumental for growth from the very early days of product existence. Read about recent partner application innovations either extensions or integration scenarios into other applications and take advantage of it for any customer request.Generation of final product certificates for quality inspectionsConnected B2B eCommerce with SAP ByDesign, ready-to-use, API-based connectoreInvoice Integration enables an automated transformation of the XML file from SAP Business ByDesign into the desired XSLT Xinvoice format (Germany case)Product Valuation Type Uploader for SAP Business ByDesignResource Planning: Check the team’s workload in SAP Business ByDesignIntegrate Electronic Invoice with SAP Business ByDesign
European data privacy regulation (GDPR) might impact your day-to-day business. ByDesign offers powerful tools to allow your company to achieve compliancy.GDPR/EU-DSGVO in SAP Business ByDesignSAP Data Protection and Privacy“Brexit”: Impact due to United Kingdom’s exit from the EU