SAP Business Technology Platform Backend Service (beta)

Learn how to get started with SAP Business Technology Platform Backend service.Read the blog
Build OData/RESTful services using just a data model as input in a serverless environment. The SAP Business Technology Platform Backend service helps you to build, run, and manage enterprise-ready APIs powered by a fully working backend generated on the fly in a serverless environment.
Check out this series of tutorials aimed at citizen developers to help you get started and create data models. Tutorials include: - Preparation & configuration - Creating APIs - CDS tutorials - Consuming APIs & security - ...SAP Cloud Platform Backend service: Overview of blogs
Service for building OData/RESTful APIs based on a data model. You can create APIs with QCRUD capabilities and supporting backing services. It provides a fully-working backend on the fly without coding.SAP Help Portal documentation
Use this service with SAP Enterprise Messaging to enable event-driven integration by subscribing to events raised out of API operations.SAP Business Technology Platform Enterprise Messaging Documentation