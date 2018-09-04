Check out the ABAP Platform Sessions at SAP TechEd 2020

The SAP TechEd in 2020 will be virtual and entirely free of charge.
Get an overview of the various ABAP Platform-related sessions that will be offered at this year's event.

SAP Business Technology Platform, ABAP Environment

SAP BTP, ABAP environment is the SAP Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering for ABAP development that enables developers to leverage their traditional on-premise ABAP know-how to develop and run ABAP applications in the SAP Business Technology Platform, either as an extension to SAP software or as standalone applications.

Featured Content

SAP BTP ABAP Environment - Overview

Take your ABAP skills to the Cloud

SAP BTP ABAP Environment - FAQ

Expert Content

Product Overview

Get an overview about SAP BTP ABAP Environment

OverviewSoftware Lifecycle ManagementRoadmapMaintenance Windows and Major Upgrade Windows in 2021

Hands-On Experience

Go through online tutorials

Tutorial Navigator

ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model

Build SAP HANA-optimized, OData-based SAP Fiori UI services and Web APIs

Getting startedopenSAP Course: Building Apps with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)Developing for Analytics on SAP BTP ABAP EnvironmentFAQBe Prepared for the Upgrade 2105! Clean Up Your RAP Business Objects...

ABAP custom code analysis

ABAP custom code analysis options for SAP S/4HANA and Cloud using SAP BTP ABAP Environment

ABAP analysis options for CloudMore information