Key Topics
Product Highlights - Solution Order and Subscriptions
NEW: With the 2102 release, Service in SAP S/4HANA Cloud includes a collection of new innovations to boost flexibility and efficiency for service providers. This also includes the integration with SAP Subscription Billing.Click here for further details!
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management Road Map
Check the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management roadmap to get the latest product updates.SAP Road Map Explorer
Transformation Navigator
The SAP Transformation Navigator is a free self-service which instantly summarizes the specific products a company needs to take its business to the next level of disruptive innovation - using an SAP S/4 HANA-centric landscape.Access Tool
Subscription Knowledge Series
See our series of blogs to get some more insights on the subscription based economy#01 - Optimize Your Business and Easily Manage 1 Million Bills a Month#02 - Start Small, Plan Big: How to Embrace Successfully the World of Subscriptions#03 - Transform your business for Revenue Growth amid Covid19 crisis#04 - Our First Virtual SAP BRIM Conference – Some Highlights#05 - Are You Streaming Music or still Buying Records?#06 - Optimize Your Business Now#07 - Getting Started on the 5G Monetization Journey