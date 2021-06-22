SAP BusinessObjects BI Performance

Sizing Information
Recommendations and best practices to help you deploy and scale the various services in SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite:
- BI 4.3 Sizing Guide - Updated for BI 4.3 in Apr, 2021
- BI 4.2 Sizing Guide - Last updated for BI 4.2 SP7 in Dec, 2017
Master Resources
- KBA 1867416 - Troubleshooting performance issues in BI 4.x
- DOC 33183 - Sizing blog (BI with Lumira)
How-To Articles
- KBA 2023730 - How to Capture a Performance Hotspot Trace for Support to analyze for performance issues
- KBA 2621050 - How to profile and analyze AS JAVA performance using Eclipse plug-in [VIDEO].
- Note 1783031 - Analyzing AS Java performance with SAP JVM Profiler
- BI Pattern book - How to create and execute Performance & Load Testing on SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.x
- KBA 1694041 - How do you configure the Adaptive Processing Server (APS) for improved performance and scalability? [Video]
- KBA 2420789 - SAP Support for Optimizing the Performance of the CMS Database
Best Practices
- DOC 58571 - Tips for Optimizing the Performance of Web Intelligence Documents
- DOC 58532 - Best Practices for Web Intelligence Report Design
- KBA 2322354 - SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.x Deployment, Sizing and Virtualization best practices [Video]
Virtualization
- Note 1492000 - SAP General Support Statement for Virtual Environment
- DOC 41308 - Virtualizing SAP BusinessObjects