SAP BusinessObjects BI Maintenance

B I 4.2 SP09

BI 4.2 Support Package 9 is the last planned on the 4.2 stack which will receive mainstream support until end of 2022 and priority one support until end of 2024.

We recommend moving to the 4.3 version to benefit from the latest features, up to date platforms, connectivity and security standards.

  • Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 (May 2021)

The End of Life (EOL) for Adobe Flash Player was on January 12th 2021, hence SAP has stopped shipping and supporting the following products starting the releases 4.2 SP09 & 4.3:

See also the complete  Products and tools deprecated in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform 4.3.

    • KBA 2503236 - How to post SAP BI related questions on SAP Community?
    • To streamline the processing of requests we highly recommend that you use at least one of the 3 following SAP Managed Tags when you submit a new question on the SAP BusinessObjects BI Community: 
    1. SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence platform 
    2. SAP BusinessObjects - Web Intelligence (WebI)
    3. SAP BusinessObjects - Semantic Layer