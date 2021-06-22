Maintenance Strategy
- ANALYTICS BI Maintenance Strategy SBOP Products - Everything you have always wanted to know about the SAP BI On Premise maintenance strategy.
Other Documents relative to SAP BusinessObjects BI Maintenance
- BI Support Pack End of Life Dates - End of live dates for all SAP BI releases
- SAP BusinessObjects Maintenance Schedule - Planned dates for upcoming releases
- BI Up-ports Guide - Check that both previous version and version to be upgraded to are compatible
Software Downloads
Use the following links to download the software:
B I 4.2 SP09
BI 4.2 Support Package 9 is the last planned on the 4.2 stack which will receive mainstream support until end of 2022 and priority one support until end of 2024.
We recommend moving to the 4.3 version to benefit from the latest features, up to date platforms, connectivity and security standards.
Useful links:
- Business Intelligence Platform Help Portal for BI 4.2 SP9
- Web Intelligence Help Portal for BI 4.2 SP9
- B I 4.2 SP09 Release Restrictions
- Product Availability Matrix for BI 4.2
Latest Supports:
- Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.9 (May 2021)
Patches Information
Release Notes
For a complete list of Release Notes and Fixed Issues, please see the release note documents:
- Business Intelligence platform 4.3 Support Package 01 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.3 Support Package 00 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.2 Support Package 09 Patches Release Notes
- Business Intelligence platform 4.2 Support Package 08 Patches Release Notes
Update Guides
For detailed patches installation instructions, please consult the update guides at the following locations:
Products Sunset
The End of Life (EOL) for Adobe Flash Player was on January 12th 2021, hence SAP has stopped shipping and supporting the following products starting the releases 4.2 SP09 & 4.3:
- SAP BusinessObjects Explorer - see KBA 2679783 and KBA 2824537
- SAP BusinessObjects Dashboards - see KBA 2579982 and KBA 2739919
- SAP BusinessObjects BI Widget - see KBA 2729987 and KBA 2837139
See also the complete Products and tools deprecated in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform 4.3.
SAP Support
- https://support.sap.com - SAP Support Portal
- KBA 1339209 - Best practices for creating incidents on the SAP Support Portal
- KBA 1239839 - How to close an incident
- Support Info in the Launchpad - The Support launchpad for SAP BusinessObjects BI 4.3
SAP Community
- KBA 2503236 - How to post SAP BI related questions on SAP Community?
- To streamline the processing of requests we highly recommend that you use at least one of the 3 following SAP Managed Tags when you submit a new question on the SAP BusinessObjects BI Community:
- SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence platform
- SAP BusinessObjects - Web Intelligence (WebI)
- SAP BusinessObjects - Semantic Layer
- Check out the Community Resource List to get the full list of tags to be used for SAP Analytics.