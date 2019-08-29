Journey to Cloud

SAP Analytics Cloud is the strategic analytics solution for SAP. It delivers business intelligence, enterprise planning, and analytic applications with augmented analytics enabled throughout all workflows. For SAP BusinessObjects BI customers who wish to modernize their analytics, they can extend SAP BusinessObjects BI with SAP Analytics Cloud.





SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition is a new service from SAP that offers customers the opportunity to move their existing SAP BusinessObjects on-premise platform(s) to a private cloud environment fully managed by SAP. For SAP BusinessObjects BI customers who wish to move to the cloud but want to stay on SAP BusinessObjects BI Suite, they can move to the cloud with SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise, private cloud edition.





Learn more about the future of SAP’s Business Intelligence by reading our Statement of Direction.

