SAP Analytics Cloud FAQ

There are several data sources you can use with your SAP Analytics Cloud Trial account. As a trial user, you can work with data by importing local files (.csv, .xlsx), using live connections, or accessing acquired (on-premises) connections. Below, you will find our live and on-premises options:



Live Connections:





SAP Business Warehouse

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud

SAP HANA Cloud



Imported/Acquired Data:





SAP Business ByDesign Analytics

SAP Cloud for Customer

SAP Cloud for Customer Analytics

SAP HANA

SAP Integrated Business Planning

SAP S/4HANA

SAP SuccessFactors

Dow Jones

Google Big Query

Google Drive

OData Services

Qualtrics



For more information on all data sources available in your trial, read our Community post here. To get started, we highly recommend using our sample data set to try modeling for yourself.