Personalized Recommendation is a generic reusable service, part of the SAP AI Business Services portfolio and available on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). It uses state-of-the-art machine learning techniques to give visitors to your website highly personalized recommendations based on their browsing history and/or item description.

Train and use machine learning models to deliver these recommendations across a wide range of business scenarios.

With Personalized Recommendation, you can elevate user experience and engagement, enhance item discovery and conversion and retain business control, curate relevancy and meet KPIs (Key Performance Indicators).