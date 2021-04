SAP Ariba Customer Support Platform Webcast Series - Analytical Reporting API

The SAP Ariba Platform Support Team is excited to announce the fifth installment of the SAP Ariba Customer Support Platform Webcast Series! The goal of this series is to provide insights on common misunderstandings and issues that customers have faced and provide them with guidance on how to avoid these issues.

The fifth edition of this monthly series is focused on the Analytical Reporting API. Kindly join us in our Platform Webcast Series to take a deep dive into walk-throughs and common issues faced with the Analytical Reporting API.