SAP Applications on SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise

SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise (SAP ASE) is a high-performance relational database management system for mission-critical, data-intensive environments optimized for SAP Business Suite applications.

Featured Content

Check out what is new and what has changed in SAP ASE 16.0 SP04. (released December 2020)

What’s new…

Learn about the Administration and Management Console (AMC) for SAP ASE. It is a Web-based tool for managing and administering your SAP ASE servers.

AMC User Guide

You are not sure which version of the SAP Replication Server (SRS) fits to your SAP ASE version? The following list helps you to find all relevant information at a glance. (updated January 2021)

HADR Operating System Support List

Learn how to install, upgrade, administrate and to monitor your SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise 16.0 database. (updated February 2020)

SAP ASE Learning Journey - Administration and MonitoringSAP ASE Learning Journey - Installation and Upgrade

Expert Content

Documentation

Are you looking for relevant guides and documents available for SAP Application on SAP ASE?

Read more

Download your SAP ASE Developer Edition

Try out our Developer Edition. It provides an effective way to explore SAP NetWeaver AS ABAP on SAP ASE 16.0.

Explore SAP Configuration Check for SAP ASEDiscover the Performance Dashboard for SAP ASESAP Cloud Appliance LibraryAS ABAP 752 SP04 Developer Edition

Virtual Support Coffee Corner Session

Do you know that SAP Support for SAP Applications on SAP ASE offers participation in virtual support coffee corner sessions?

Read more

Enhance your Knowledge

You didn't have the opportunity to see the SAP ASE webinars live? Or are you looking for available trainings for SAP Business Suite on SAP ASE?

SAP ASE webcast series available on-demandAvailable trainings for SAP ASESAP ASE Learning Journey - Administration and MonitoringSAP ASE Learning Journey - Installation and UpgradeSAP Adaptive Server (ASE) Enterprise Administration