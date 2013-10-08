Join Upcoming ALM Events

Learn from the experts about the highlights of what is new with SAP Solution Manager including Focused Build and Focused Insights, SAP Cloud ALM or SAP Focused Run.

Upcoming ALM Events

Application Lifecycle Management

Application Lifecycle management (ALM) from SAP provides processes, tools, best practices, and services to manage SAP and non-SAP solutions throughout the complete application lifecycle.

Featured Content

Closing a gap: SP 07 Released for Focused Build for SAP Solution Manager

Learn about the latest release of Focused Build for SAP Solution Manager and how you can benefit from it.

Read the blog

Focused Insights for SAP Solution Manager SP07: Best Practices

Read the blog to find out what the latest features and highlights of Focused Insights for SAP Solution Manager are and how to make the most of them.

Read the blog

What's New with SAP Solution Manager 7.2 SPS12

We proudly announce the availability of Support Package Stack 12 for SAP Solution Mnager 7.2! Learn about the highlights from this blog.

Read the blog

Tim's To-Do List for ALM - April 2021

Tim Steuer, Vice President Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), shares his to-do list for customers to make the most of their ALM offerings.

Read the blog

Expert Content

SAP Best Practice Explorer

Access the SAP Best Practices for SAP Solution Manager 7.2 edition 03. They include Application Lifecycle Management and Focused Build processes.

SAP Best Practices for SAP Solution Manager 7.2 edition 03.SAP and Partner Best Practices

Knowledge Management

SAP Solution Manager Expert Knowledge WiKIsFocused Solutions WIKIExpert Blogs

Hands-On Experience

Operate in a public environment with provided data in the

Internet demo system

Road Map

Find out about planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Solution Manager.

See the presentation