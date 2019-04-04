Roadmap
Find out about the planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Application Interface Framework.SAP Road Map ExplorerBlog post
This is a community about the SAP Application Interface Framework, a framework for interface implementation, business-oriented monitoring and error handling. It is an integral part of SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud, and shipped as an ABAP-based add-on for the SAP Business Suite available from SAP NetWeaver 7.00 onwards.
Find out about the planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Application Interface Framework.SAP Road Map ExplorerBlog post
Check out the latest product information for SAP Application Interface Framework.SAP Fiori UX monitor with SAP S/4HANA 2020
Like to understand the license model of SAP Application Interface Framework? This blog addresses your frequently asked questions around the license topic.SAP Application Interface License FAQ
Learn about key features and delivery channels of SAP Application Interface Framework.All You Need to Know About SAP Application Interface Framework
Want to know what options you have for monitoring your IDoc scenarios? This document shows you how to setup the different scenarios of IDoc monitoring using AIF.Monitoring IDocs with the SAP Application Interface Framework
Learn how SAP Application Interface Framework can help you to take data protection and privacy measures when implementing your interfaces.Data Protection & Privacy with SAP Application Interface FrameworkData Protection & Privacy at SAP Help Portal
Check out the latest how to guides from SAP development.Error Forwarding from SAP Cloud Platform Integration to SAP S/4HANAMonitoring synchronous outbound messages with SAP AIFMonitoring RFC messages with AIFError forwarding from SAP Cloud Platform Integration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud