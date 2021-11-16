Community
SAP AppGyver
SAP AppGyver is a visual programming environment where citizen developers and professional developers alike can build enterprise-ready custom software without writing code.
November 16, 2021.
Virtual
TechEd 2021 - Attend the Executive Keynote
SAP CTO and Executive Board Member Juergen Mueller looks at how technology can help you thrive within the new market realities and be better prepared for tomorrow’s disruptions.
November 16, 2021.
Virtual
TechEd - Scale App Development with SAP AppGyver and BAS
Learn how to accelerate your application development by leveraging the SAP AppGyver tool’s no-code capabilities, as well as the newest low-code enhancements of SAP Business Application Studio.
