Business Document Processing

Business document processing is a bundle consisting of document information extraction, document classification, and business entity recognition. These services support employees with extracting unstructured information, classifying documents, or with extracting named entities from unstructured texts.

This page has collected all of the relevant content for the Business Document Processing services: Document Information Extraction, Document Classification and Business Entity Recognition. You can find service specific content down below and some overlapping content is linked just here: 

  • Technical & Business insights: Check out the openSAP course for technical and business insights to every service of the SAP AI Business Services portfolio. Go directly to week 2 and enjoy the content.

Service specific content

Podcasts

Roadmaps

Help.com

SAP Innovation Guide

API Business Hub 

Videos

Developer Tutorials: all for SAP AI Business Services 

Client Library Python

  • Document Information Extraction
  • Document Classification
  • Business Entity Recognition (github | pypi.org)

SAP Store

SAP Discovery Center

SAP Use Case Repository

Demos

Blogpost