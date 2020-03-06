This page has collected all of the relevant content for the Business Document Processing services: Document Information Extraction, Document Classification and Business Entity Recognition. You can find service specific content down below and some overlapping content is linked just here:

Technical & Business insights : Check out the openSAP course for technical and business insights to every service of the SAP AI Business Services portfolio. Go directly to week 2 and enjoy the content.

: Check out the openSAP course for technical and business insights to every service of the SAP AI Business Services portfolio. Go directly to week 2 and enjoy the content.