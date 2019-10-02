General Overview
SAP solutions for advanced compliance reporting is SAP's next generation legal reporting platform which aims at bringing in digital transformation in the critical area of Compliance Reporting and Monitoring. With a rich set of ready to use legal reports and myriad extensibility capabilities for customers and partners to build reports, the solution ensures that the most complex and diverse legal reporting needs of customers are addressed in a uniform, easy to use and efficient manner. The community topic is the one stop shop for all information related to Advanced Compliance Reporting.
Step-in with us and learn more about reimagining the whole legal compliance process with SAP S/4HANA for advanced compliance reporting. Learn more...Read more
SAP addresses the ever-evolving reporting challenges by delivering Advanced Compliance Reporting (ACR). more...Read more
Over 1000 participants, 16+ sessions, 9+ hours of content and a growing user community was the highlight of the first SAP solutions for Advanced Compliance Reporting summit conducted on 04th & 5th November 2020.Slides & Recordings: SAP Solutions for Advanced Compliance Reporting Summit
Go through the blogs with step by step details that help users familiarize themselves with specific capabilities of the solution.Create a New VAT Report using Advanced Compliance ReportingCreate a New Withholding Tax Report using Advanced Compliance ReportingAd Hoc Reporting in Advanced Compliance Reporting
To familiarize users with the ACR capabilities and to assist in user training, following trainings are available.SAP Learning hub course for SAP S/4 HANA for Advanced Compliance ReportingWebinar Series for Partners : Session Recordings
