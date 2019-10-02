SAP solutions for advanced compliance reporting is SAP's next generation legal reporting platform which aims at bringing in digital transformation in the critical area of Compliance Reporting and Monitoring. With a rich set of ready to use legal reports and myriad extensibility capabilities for customers and partners to build reports, the solution ensures that the most complex and diverse legal reporting needs of customers are addressed in a uniform, easy to use and efficient manner. The community topic is the one stop shop for all information related to Advanced Compliance Reporting.