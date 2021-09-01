Implementation and Deployment

SAP Activate Methodology Overview Documents
SAP Activate Methodology Overview document - Level 1
SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP Activate - Level 1
SAP Activate for SAP S/4HANA Cloud On Boarding Document - Level 2
Agile Implementation for On Premise with SAP Activate - Level 2
How to Approach Fit-to-Standard Workshops for Cloud - Level 3
How to Approach Remote Fit-to-Standard Workshops for Cloud Playbook - Level 3
SAP Activate Customer Success Stories
E.ON: Digital transformation for a sustainable energy transition
CEWE: Implementing a Next-Generation Cloud ERP System with SAP Preferred Success
Detecon: Optimizing Value from Implementing High-Performance ERP in the Cloud
All for One Group: Orchestrating Implementations with Help from SAP Cloud ALM
Komax Group: Consolidating a Complex Network of Legacy Systems with SAP S/4HANA Cloud
SAP Activate Courses
ACT10e – Introduction to SAP Activate Methodology (or ACT100)
ACT200 – Agile Project Delivery (2 day classroom course)
C_ACTIVATE13 - SAP Activate Certification Course - SAP Activate Project Manager
ACT1CL – SAP Activate Methodology: Introduction – SAP Activate Methodology: Introduction
ACT2CL – SAP Activate Methodology - Cloud Implementation
ACT5CL – Introduction to SAP Activate Methodology for Cloud Implementations