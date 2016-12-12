Security is no longer considered a luxury for IT systems. Your custom applications written in ABAP are a target for cyber attacks. A successful cyber attack can lead to loss of confidential customer- and company data, information about business processes; it can ruin your company's reputation and even entail legal consequences and incur financial penalties. SAP Code Vulnerability Analyzer is a static code scanning tool that helps you to identify and fix security vulnerabilities in your ABAP coding before you even deploy it to customers.