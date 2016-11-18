Custom code adaptation for SAP S/4HANA
Find out how to adapt your custom code for SAP S/4HANA and which tools to use.Read the blogRead the FAQ
Now you can execute ABAP Unit Tests remotely with the ABAP Test Cockpit. Just install the SAP Note 3037465 to check this out.
The rich set of integrated ABAP testing and analysis tools ensure functional and formal correctness of ABAP code, guarantee quality and robustness, and offer support for custom code migration to SAP S/4HANA and the cloud.
Learn how to analyze your custom code for SAP S/4HANA and for cloud using SAP BTP ABAP EnvironmentABAP custom code analysisTry It For Free: Custom Code Migration AppATC in the Cloud
Collected usage data is the basis for transition of your custom code to SAP S/4HANA.Collect usage data with ABAP Call Monitor (SCMON)Aggregate usage data with SUSG
Get recommendations how to write maintainable and readable ABAP Unit tests.OpenSAP course: Writing testable code for ABAPWriting ABAP Unit tests
With remote ATC you can centrally remotely static code checks on your remote systems. Remote ATC is basis for smooth migration of ABAP custom code to SAP S/4HANA.Remote Code AnalysisRemote ATC VideoFAQ
All relevant processes, recommendations, and tools for handling your custom code for the transition to SAP S/4HANA and during the upgrades within the SAP S/4HANA product family.Challenge for your custom codeMake custom code ready for SAP S/4HANAAdaptation for SAP S/4HANAAdaptation for SAP HANAAnalysis with SAP Fiori App Custom Code MigrationSemi-automatic adaptation with ADT Quick FixesFAQ
Custom code analysis options for SAP S/4HANA and cloud using SAP Business Technology PlatformAnalysis optionsAnalysis for SAP S/4HANAAnalysis for cloudMove custom code to SAP BTP ABAP EnvironmentSemi-automatic adaptation for cloudATC in the Cloud - What is already possible
In ABAP Unit test environments dependent objects should be replaced with test doubles, which imitate the behavior of the real objects. This reduces the complexity and facilitates testing.IntroductionCDS Test Double Framework IntroductionTest Seams and InjectionsWorking with Test Seams