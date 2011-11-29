ABAP Extensibility

Expert Content
Enhance and Adapt SAP standard objects with Switch and Enhancement Framework
The basic idea of the ABAP Switch and Enhancement Framework (available as of AS ABAP 7.0) is to make modification-free enhancements of development objects such as programs, function modules, global classes and Web Dynpro components.Getting Started
SAP S/4 HANA Extensibility for Customers and Partners
SAP S/4HANA in-app extensibility allows you to add value to SAP applications thru small changes and extensions. With side-by-side extensibility with SAP Cloud Platform you weave external content into your solutions.SAP S/4HANA ExtensibilityConcepts: Restricted ABAPRestricted ABAP and SAP S/4HANA On-PremiseRestricted ABAP for SAP Cloud Platform ABAP EnvironmentKey User Extensibility ToolsIn-App Extensibility OverviewExtensibility Tutorials